Following a challenging season marred by injuries, the Texas Rangers' veteran ace Max Scherzer has announced his intent to return to top form in 2025. The three-time Cy Young Award winner expressed this commitment after an injury-shortened season with the Rangers, which he described as the most frustrating year in his extensive 17-year major league career.

At 40, Scherzer faced significant setbacks this season, including his fewest starts since his rookie year. Despite the difficulties, he remains optimistic about his future in baseball.

“I still believe I can pitch at a high level here. There's nothing stopping me from doing that,” Scherzer stated before the Rangers' final home game. His season was cut short after he was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a strained left hamstring, concluding his year with a 3.95 ERA across nine starts.

Max Scherzer looks to return to his former self in 2025

Scherzer's year was filled with challenges, starting the season late on June 23 due to ongoing recovery from back surgery in the previous December. On top of that, he had subsequent nerve issues affecting his thumb. However, he is hopeful about his recovery, emphasizing the importance of a full offseason.

“The only good news is now I can go in the offseason healthy… I’m a believer that, you give me a full offseason, I think things will definitely be different and I’ll definitely be a lot healthier next year,” he explained.

Though Scherzer has expressed a desire to stay with the Rangers, his future with the team remains uncertain, especially considering the financial dynamics of his contract. Last season, after opting into the final year of his $130 million deal with the New York Mets, he was traded to Texas. The Mets covered $30.83 million of his $43.3 million salary for the season.

Reflecting on his illustrious and Hall of Fame career, which includes a World Series win and over 3,400 strikeouts, placing him 11th on the MLB’s all-time list, Scherzer is no stranger to free agency. His previous experiences have prepared him for the uncertainties that come with it. As he heads back to Florida to focus on family and recovery, Scherzer is geared up for whatever the future holds, aware of the realities of professional sports negotiations.

Concluding his remarks, Scherzer highlighted the camaraderie and the positive atmosphere within the Rangers' clubhouse, acknowledging the uncertainties of free agency.

“Won a World Series here, get along with guys in here, we have a great clubhouse,” he noted. “But I also know when you're a free agent… I'm realistic about it. So you’ve just got to let that take care of itself,” he added, ready to face whatever comes next in his fantastic career.