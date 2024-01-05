Rangers' Artemi Panarin clears up All-Star Game confusion

Shock waves were sent through the New York Rangers' fan base after Artemi Panarin was left off the initial NHL All-Star list on Thursday. That outrage turned into joy for many after the Bread Man revealed why he was not on the Eastern Conference roster, despite producing an excellent first half of the season.

“Hi Rangers fans! Sadly I can't go to All-Star Game this year,” Panarin said in a video released by the team's X/Twitter account. “My wife and I are expecting our second baby, and I can't wait for this moment. Thank you for your love and support. Please vote for my teammates.”

Here's why Artemi can't go to All-Star 🥹 – but he says "PLEASE RETWEET NOW TO VOTE FOR MY TEAMMATES ⤵️"#NHLAllStarvote

Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider

Alexis Lafreniere

Vincent Trocheck

Jacob Trouba

Adam Fox pic.twitter.com/nF6acTnrVw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 5, 2024

The 32-year-old left wing scored and tallied an assist in New York's 4-1 home win versus the Chicago Blackhawks to move into a tie with Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak for the third-most points in the NHL (53). He is also in the top five for goals. So clearly, Panarin is beyond qualified to skate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at the Toronto Maple Leafs' Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3.

He just has a prior commitment, and an important one at that. Panarin, already getting in the habit of looking out for others, made sure to endorse his teammates for All-Star candidacy. Guys like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider could earn their spot via the fan vote. The first-place team should still find itself well-represented at the midseason exhibition.

But Artemi Panarin will probably not have much time to campaign for his fellow Rangers, as he and his wife prepare to welcome a new member to their family.