Brennan Othmann will play his first NHL game on Wednesday.

New York Rangers forward Brennan Othmann picked a perfect time for his National Hockey League debut.

A home game at Madison Square Garden, playing for a Blueshirts team that is looking like one of the league's best, and with World Junior Hockey Championship teammate and Chicago Blackhawks' superstar rookie Connor Bedard on the other end of the rink.

It's a perfect recipe for the 20-year-old to get into his first NHL game after spending nearly the first half of the campaign with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack.

Othmann excited for opportunity

Othmann is looking forward to years of hard work finally coming to fruition.

“Just a lot of excitement,” the former Flint Firebird said after New York's morning skate, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “Obviously, first NHL game and you want to do well but at the same time you're just happy that you're getting that shot to play. I'm just going to be excited to go out there and play and take the regular season MSG crowd in. It's going to be fun.”

Othmann has been excellent in the AHL, scoring nine goals, 23 points and a team-high 95 shots on goal over 28 contests. He's earned the NHL shot, and will play on New York's third line along with Nick Bonino and Jonny Brodzinski on Thursday.

Othmann and Brodzinski were linemates in Hartford before the latter was called up to the big leagues on Nov. 28.

“I told my parents on the way home yesterday from the rink and they were pretty ecstatic and they're a bit emotional,” Othmann said with a smile.

Othmann recommended for call-up, says Peter Laviolette

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette confirmed that Hartford's coaching staff recommended that Othmann be called up, per Rosen.

“From what I understood from management, talking to Hartford, his game, he was playing well,” the bench boss explained.

“When I spoke with Brennan he made a point to say he is getting coached up every day with video and he was really learning. If you're willing to accept and learn from what you do out on the ice you can really become better. You can take that information and improve your game. That's the process that was happening. We're in need of a player. It seems like the right time, the right fit.”

A former No. 16 overall pick by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft, Othmann played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, splitting time between the Firebirds and Peterborough Petes between 2019-23.

He was exceptional last season, scoring 43 points in 40 games after being traded from Flint to Peterborough ahead of the OHL deadline. He was even better in the playoffs, recording 25 points in 23 games as Peterborough won the J. Ross Robertson Cup — the league championship — for the first time since 2006.

On Thursday night, Brennan Othmann and Connor Bedard will meet again — this time as adversaries — for an Original Six matchup at MSG.