The Texas Rangers are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season, reaching six games after a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. However, after the brutal walk-off loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy walked into the clubhouse and took the blame.

This is on me, guys,” Bruce Bochy said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “One hundred percent, my fault. Keep your heads' up. No one said it was going to be easy.”

Both Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith blew chances to close out the game. Aroldis Chapman gave up a tying home run to Ketel Marte in the 9th inning, while Will Smith gave up a 3-1 lead in the 11th inning, and the Rangers lost 4-3. Smith said the message was meaningful for the team.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“I was the one that coughed it up,” Will Smith said, via Nightengale. “And I was blaming myself, sitting over here being all mad. And he comes in and takes ownership of it all.”

Bochy said staying confident in his group will be a key down the stretch in the race to win the American League West.

“I want them to be the same every day,” Bochy said, via Nightengale. “And I want them to see me the same every day, too. The last thing anyone wants to see is a manager who panics of snaps during a streak. Every club goes through their little moments, tough losses and losing streaks. What's important is how you deal with it.”

The Rangers start a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, hoping to snap their losing streak. They are one game ahead of the Houston Astros and 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.