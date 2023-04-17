It is just a 25-minute commute across the Hudson that separates these two teams, as the New York Rangers face the new jersey devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a game one Rangers-Devils prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Devils get to host this first game, finishing 7-3-0 in the last ten games, but one point behind the Hurricanes for the division crown. The Devils are young and hungry, making their first playoff appearance since 2018. If they get past the Rangers, it will be the first time they have left the first round since their Stanley Cup finals loss in 2012. The Rangers fell in the conference finals last year, and are in the playoffs for the second straight season. They did finish the season on a two-game losing skid but still finished 47-22-13 on the year.

Here are the Rangers-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoff Odds: Rangers-Devils Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-225)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+184)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Devils

TV: TBS

Stream: NHLPP

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers’ mid-season acquisitions are a clear sign the Rangers are in it to win it this year. the Rangers added Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, both of who has hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup and look to do so once again. As a team, the Rangers averaged 3.33 goals per game, good for 13th in the NHL, with a power play that ranked sixth in the league. Goaltending was the mark of the team, with 2.63 goals against average, which ranked them 4th in the NHL. They did this while giving up the 6th least amount of shots of goal in the league and a penalty kill that ranked 13th in the league.

Artemi Panarin led the team this year in points. He was tied for tenth in the league with 63 assists and notched 29 goals of his own. In the six games of April, he has played great. He has four goals and four assists in those games, including a two goals effort in the shootout loss to Buffalo. With him is Mika Zibanejad. He has 39 goals in the year, which leads the team. the goal-scoring has declined as of late though. He does not have a goa, in his last five games, but does have at least one assist in all of them.

To win this game, the Rangers will have to limit the giveaways. They ranked second in the NHL in giving the puck away, going so nearly ten times every 60 minutes. In close games, such as this, that can destroy them. It also causes shots the other way. Igor Shesterkin has been solid coming down the stretch. In his 15 starts since March 1st, he is 11-2-1. He ranked 9th in the NHL in goals against average on the season and 10th in save percentage. The save percentage is improving as well. He has had two shutouts since March 1st and is only four games below his season-long save percentage. If he continues this recent performance, the Rangers are in good hands.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

The Devils can score. They are fourth in the NHL in scoring this year at 3.52 goals per game, which is third among teams in the playoffs. They have done this with an average power play unit that converts 21.9% of the time, good for 13th in the league. The Devils have excelled at getting shots on the net. Their 2,821 shots on goal rank fourth in the NHL. While firing on goal, they limited the other team. With only 2,315 shots faced on the year. Devils goalies faced the 5th least amount of shots in the year.

The Devils will be led by Jack Hughes and his 99 points on the season. Hughes led the teams in both points and goals this year. Hughes is currently on an eight-game points streak, and he had scored three of his eighth-ranked 43 goals in that time frame. Nico Hischier has also been great on the year, with 80 points. Recently, he has recorded points in eight of his last nine games, with three multi-point performances.

Leading the charge in goal is Vitek Vanecek. He was 8th in the NHL and is goals against on the year at 2.45 goals per game. He was 15th with a .911 save percentage as well. Vanecek has been great in the last three starts, letting in just four goals in those games and gathering three wins. His March was suspect though, with a save percentage of .898, and going 5-4-1. If his recent performances are indicative of the playoffs, he will be in good shape.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils won three of four against the Rangers on the year. The lone loss came in overtime in December. The Devils also won the most recent outing in March. The games have been close though, with three of the four games decided by one goal, and two going to overtime. The Rangers lead in the goals-against per-game department, but the Devils score more, shoot more, and give up fewer shots. If Vanecek is out, then the Rangers have the edge, but he is expected to play after being scratched the other day. With that, he has a solid performance and Jack Hughes leads the Devils to a win.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+184)