The Texas Rangers came away with a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field to take a 2-1 lead in the series, and Corey Seager's two-run home run in the top of the third to add Texas' second and third runs proved to be the difference. Corey Seager spoke about how he does not feel pressure because of his Rangers teammates.

“It's a pass the baton mentality for us,” Seager said, via Bally Sports Southwest. “You don't always have to be the guy that day. And that's comforting. That takes stress off people. We've done a good job of that. We're hoping to continue to do it.”

Seager has been incredible for the Rangers this postseason, and the way things are currently going, he would likely be MVP of the series if Texas comes out on top. He hit the game-tying home run in Game 1 off of Paul Sewald in the 9th inning, which led to Adolis Garcia hitting a walk-off home run in extra innings.

Seager and Adolis Garcia have been at the center of the Rangers' run to the World Series. The Game 3 win was vital, after losing Game 2 in blowout fashion, it was looking like the momentum might have shifted in the Diamondbacks' favor. In the first two games, the Diamondbacks were arguably the better team, but Seager saved the day in Game 1.

Now, the Rangers will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Tuesday, when they give the ball to Andrew Heaney, who will face Joe Mantiply.