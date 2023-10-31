The Texas Rangers earned a crucial win in enemy territory in Game 3 of the World Series, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks to open up a 2-1 lead in the series — but it may have come at the cost of Max Scherzer.

Scherzer exited abruptly in the fourth inning of the team's 3-1 win, with what the club announced as back tightness, according to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. The superstar set the record straight after the game.

“Max Scherzer says his back is not a strain, but a spasm. Says he’s had this happen before and clear in 48-72 hours, and other times it has been worse. Won’t know which this is for a couple of days,” reported The Athletic's Levi Weaver.

The 39-year-old confirmed that he's experienced the spasms “more than five, but less than 10” times in his career. Still, he was excellent in the innings he did pitch, retiring nine batters while giving up just a pair of hits and walks.

J0n Gray entered the game in the fourth and threw three scoreless innings for the Rangers, before Josh Sborz, Adolis Chapman and Jose Leclerc worked through the rest of the Diamondbacks lineup on Monday.

Scherzer confirms back spasms

Scherzer confirmed that he was removed after feeling back spasms, first feeling something on a slider to Arizona third baseman Evan Longoria. He then walked Corbin Carroll with two outs in the third.

“By [the time I got to] Carroll, it was starting to tighten up more,” Scherzer explained after the game. “I was able to get [Ketel] Marte out, thank God, but in between innings is when it locked up. We tried [to treat it]. There just wasn't any way for me to release that spasm. This is going to take a couple days.”

The hope for Texas is that Max Scherzer can recover in time to potentially pitch again in the World Series, although the opportunities are going to be limited with only four potential games left.

“Max took a pretty good shot on the elbow. That's what we were concerned about,” said manager Bruce Bochy. “But it was his low back that tightened up on him. He just couldn't go anymore. The same with him; we'll see where he's at in the next 24 hours and decide where we're at with him.”

Despite the ailment, the Texas Rangers are two wins away from their first World Series. They'll have Andrew Heaney on the mound against Joe Mantiply with a chance to put the Diamondbacks in a stranglehold on Tuesday night.