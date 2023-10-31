The Texas Rangers emerged victorious in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. They are up 2-1 in the series, but they are awaiting word on outfielder Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer. Both players exited tonight's win against the Arizona Diamondbacks after suffering an injury.

Scherzer started Game 3 on Monday night but left after 36 pitches. He tried to warm up for the fourth inning but was in visible pain. After conferring with manager Bruce Bochy and an athletic trainer, the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer left the game.

Later in the game, Garcia swung at a pitch and lofted the ball to center field in the eighth inning. It was caught in the outfield for the final out of the inning. However, the star Rangers outfielder did not return in the bottom of the eighth. Former New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski took his place in the field.

After the game, Bochy spoke about the injuries. He mentioned that Garcia is dealing with left side tightness, while Scherzer had lower back tightness. “We're being optimistic, but we'll know more tomorrow,” the Rangers manager said, via Bally Sports Southwest.

“Max took a pretty good shot on his elbow. That's what we were concerned about. But it was his low back that tightened up him, and he just couldn't go anymore,” Bochy said of his Game 3 starter.

Garcia is on fire this postseason, having recently set the record for most runs batted in during a single postseason campaign. If he's out long-term, that certainly represents a major loss moving forward.

The Rangers are two wins away from their first World Series ring. Texas certainly hopes they can take a 3-1 series lead on Tuesday when they take on the Diamondbacks in Game 4.