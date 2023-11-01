Move over Reggie Jackson? Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is making a case as the new ‘Mr. October' after yet another huge World Series game.

Seager hit his third home run of the series on Tuesday night, moving the Rangers within one win of their first ever World Series championship:

COREY SEAGER BECOMES THE FIRST SHORTSTOP TO HIT 3 HOME RUNS IN THE WORLD SERIES! 🤩 Rangers lead 5-0 in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/Mu6qKs1Msw — betway (@betwayusa) November 1, 2023

With that blast, there's a good case to be made for Corey Seager as the real ‘Mr. October' over Jackson. In his legendary postseason career, Jackson played 77 games, with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. Seager has also played in 77 postseason games, with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs. The numbers are virtually identical, but slightly favor the Rangers' Seager.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans certainly remember Seager's postseason outbursts. In 2020 for the Dodgers. He hit five home runs in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves to earn NLCS MVP honors. He then followed that up with eight hits and two more home runs in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, earning the World Series MVP that year as well.

To a certain extent, modern-day players have an advantage over previous generations when it comes to compiling gaudy postseason statistics. More teams make the playoffs and there are more rounds in the postseason as well. But, at least at this point, the numbers don't lie. Seager and Jackson have played the same number of playoff games, and Seager has the same amount of RBIs and one more home run.

Of course, Seager is only 29 years old. That gives the Rangers shortstop ample time to add to his impressive postseason totals. If he maintains something similar to his career output to date, there will be no denying that no one deserves to be called ‘Mr. October' more than he.