Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is at it again, hitting another home run in Game 4 of the Rangers' World Series matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The two-run shot to right center field with two out in the top of the second inning gave the Rangers a 5-0 lead and earned Seager MVP chants from the Arlington faithful.

Seager has been on an absolute tear so far in the series, hitting two home runs and driving in four runs in the first two games before he uncorked his third shot of the series on Tuesday night.

The Rangers lead the Diamondbacks two games to one in the best-of-seven series.

Seager is no stranger to postseason success. In his career, the Rangers shortstop has hit 18 career playoff home runs. Most notably, Seager went on an absolute tear in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit five home runs in the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves to earn NLCS MVP honors. He then followed that up with eight hits and two more home runs in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, earning the World Series MVP that year as well.

Funny things can happen in postseason baseball. Role players can end up as unlikely heroes without any warning. But there's no doubt that Seager is one of the most consistently reliable October players in recent MLB history. Should the Rangers end up winning the first World Series in franchise history, Seager may end up with a second World Series MVP to put on his mantle.