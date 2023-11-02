Rangers star Corey Seager has won his second World Series MVP, and he joins exclusive company that includes LeBron James and no one else

The Texas Rangers have won their first ever World Series title in their 62 years. It's a new moment for the franchise, but not exactly a new moment for Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who was named World Series MVP.

Seager, who could very well have earned the title ‘Mr. October', also won a World Series MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Seager is only the second player in MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL history to win the championship MVP award for 2 different teams in a span of 4 seasons, according to OptaStats. The other is LeBron James.

James won his second NBA Finals MVP in 2013 with the Miami Heat, and again with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. James also earned an NBA Finals MVP with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Seager, a four-time All Star in his nine-year career, has shined in his two seasons with the Rangers. He hit .327 with 96 RBIs this season and hit 33 home runs for the second year in a row. But he likely won't get a World Series MVP with another team any time soon. The Rangers locked him up to a 10-year/$325 million contract in 2022 that could keep him with the Rangers through the 2031 season.

Of course, it would probably be Seager's preference to not have to fight for another World Series MVP with a different team and to instead just stay put with the Rangers. After his epic performance in this year's playoffs, the Rangers are probably already looking forward to Corey Seager helping them defend their World Series title in 2024.