The Texas Rangers shared information on the injury statuses of key players Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia as they prepare for the offseason. These updates come at a crucial time as the Rangers look to ensure both players are at full strength for the upcoming Spring Training.

Josh Jung, the Rangers’ standout third baseman, underwent ECU tendon release surgery on his right wrist this past Tuesday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, a move deemed necessary after multiple medical consultations. Chris Young, the Rangers’ President of Baseball Operations, elaborated on the decision, emphasizing the importance of clarity and a strategic approach to Jung's recovery.

“After evaluating multiple medical opinions regarding the lingering issue with his wrist, it was collectively decided that Josh should have the release surgery now to ensure that he can have a normal offseason and be fully ready for Spring Training,” said Young. He further noted the uncertainty surrounding other treatment options and how this surgery provides a definitive timeline for Jung’s return. “There was a lot of uncertainty with the other options and this will give us clarity on his timeline,” via Kennedi Landry on X, Formerly Twitter.

According to the team’s statement, Jung is expected to undergo a recovery period of three to four weeks before he can start to regain strength in his wrist and begin his regular offseason activities. This timeline suggests that if all goes according to plan, Jung will be back on track to prepare for the 2025 season without any significant delays.

In addition to Jung’s situation, the Rangers also shared an update on outfielder Adolis García. García, who has been another pivotal figure in the Rangers’ lineup, was diagnosed with a left patella tendon strain following a consultation with a doctor in Dallas. Fortunately for García and the Rangers, the injury management plan involves eight weeks of rehabilitation before he can embark on his normal offseason program.

This structured rehab stint is aimed at ensuring García returns to full fitness in a controlled manner, minimizing the risk of further complications. The Rangers expect him to recover fully and be ready to contribute by the time preseason preparations commence.

Rangers ready for next season

These updates are critical for the Rangers as they look to bounce back from a season that didn’t meet their playoff aspirations. Ensuring the health and readiness of key players like Jung and García is paramount in their strategy to contend next season. Both players are central to the Rangers' plans, and their timely recovery from these injuries will be crucial to the team's success in the upcoming campaign.

As the offseason progresses, the Rangers' medical and training staff will be closely monitoring the rehabilitation of both Jung and García, ensuring they adhere to their respective recovery timelines. With careful management and a bit of luck, the Rangers hope to have both players back at full strength and ready to make an impact in Spring Training.