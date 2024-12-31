The Texas Rangers signed Joc Pederson mainly for the firepower he possesses in his bat. But alongside his power stroke, Pederson is re-igniting an AL West rivalry upon his arrival in Texas.

The Rangers landed Pederson on a two-year, $37 million contract. One of his first goals with the team is showing the Houston Astros who truly runs the division, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“We've played the Astros in the World Series,” Pederson said. “They've put together a nice little run. It's coming to an end. It's time for us to take over the West.”

Pederson was on the 2021 Atlanta Braves team that defeated the Astros in the World Series. Even watching from afar with the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, the slugger knows how good Houston has become. But now he plays in the same division and will play in active role the Rangers' hopeful rise.

But while his rally cry is one thing, actually getting the job done is another. The Astros have won the AL West every year since 2021. Outside of the Oakland Athletics winning in the CO-VID19 shortened season, Houston's streak dates back to 2017; seven AL West titles in the last eight years. The last time the Rangers won the West was in 2016.

But now Texas will have Joc Pederson's powerful thump in the lineup. In his 132 games with the Diamondbacks in 2024, the lefty hit .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBI. The Rangers will likely use Pederson predominantly against righties, who he hit .281 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI off of in 2024.

Pederson was an All-Star as recently as 2022. Over his 1,272 games at the major league level, he's hit .241 with 209 home runs and 549 RBI. So while he's opened his Rangers tenure running his mouth, Pederson has enough bat to back it up.

While Texas may have the most recent World Series win, Houston has undeniably been kings of the AL West. Pederson says that all stops in 2025.