Former President of the United States George Bush celebrates the Texas Rangers winning the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Former President of the United States George Bush shared his pleasure after the Texas Rangers won the World Series Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a press release, Bush went on to congratulate the team, players, and coaching staff on the championship according to Bob Nightengale.

“As a Texas Ramgers fans I am thrilled for Texas Rangers fans tonight. I congratulate the owners, the managers and coaching staff, the front office, and the entire organization,” Bush said. “And of course, I congratulate the players of this awesome team on winning the first World Series in our club’s history.”

He went on to say that the World Series win is “baseball at its finest” and shared that his wife Laura and himself are “proud of the team.” Bush was present at Game 1 of the championship series as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the official start of the contest.

Former President George W. Bush delivers the first pitch before Game 1 of the #WorldSeries in Texas. pic.twitter.com/ga86VbN4jJ — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2023

Bush has an obvious history with the Rangers as he was a former owner of the baseball club who had stake from 1989 to 1994. He was present for the team's other two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

The Rangers were one of six teams who have never won the World Series, but that has changed as the team was led by manager Bruce Bochy. They handled Arizona in five games as in the final matchup, the Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 where they dominated in their pitching and their offense was in sync as Marcus Semien hit a home run. Other players like Corey Seager, Mitch Garver, and others contributed to the historic victory.