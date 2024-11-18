The New York Rangers gave Jonathan Quick a contract extension last season. It made sense given how the future Hall of Famer played for the Blueshirts. Quick played well after winning his third career Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Now, he is on the cusp of a major individual milestone.

Quick defeated the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night by the score of 2-0. It's the second straight shutout he has turned in, as well. The Rangers netminder has not allowed a goal since November 7 when he allowed a goal in relief against the Buffalo Sabres. After his win on Sunday, Quick is three wins away from 400 in his career. However, don't expect the veteran puck-stopper to start gloating anytime soon.

“You don’t really put too much thought into it. You’re honored to have those numbers. At the end of the day, as a goalie, you’re very dependent on your team in front of you,” Quick said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “All those numbers really mean is I’ve played with some great players and teams that value winning more than anything. I consider myself very grateful and lucky to have played with all those guys over the course of my career.”

Rangers' Jonathan Quick has dominated in limited game time

Jonathan Quick serves as the primary backup to superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin. In 2023-24, he served his role well as New York won the Presidents Trophy. The Rangers netminder played in 27 games, winning 18 of them. He played to a solid .911 save percentage in those games, marking his highest save percentage since 2017-18 when he managed a .921 mark.

In 2024-25, he has not played a ton given Shesterkin's impressive start to the season. When he does play, though, he is nearly unbeatable. Quick has played to an otherworldly .970 save percentage through his first five games of the season. Additionally, he ranks within the top 10 of the NHL for Goals Saved Above Average, according to Evolving Hockey.

The 38-year-old Quick could certainly be playing the final season of his career. He debuted in the NHL during the 2007-08 campaign, playing three games. He went on to win two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings along with a Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012.

Quick is chasing a major milestone as the 2024-25 campaign rolls along. He is on track to become the 15th goaltender of all time to win 400 games. And this milestone will add to his case for being a Hockey Hall of Famer once he hangs up his skates.