The Vancouver Canucks traded away forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, his original NHL club, on Friday. The trade came after weeks of rumors that Miller wasn't getting along with teammate Elias Pettersson.

He's back with the Rangers, who drafted him 15th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft. He and his new Rangers teammates are in action on Saturday afternoon against the Original 6 rival Boston Bruins, and it didn't take Miller long to make an impact.

He scored his 10th goal of the season and his first since re-joining the Rangers, beating Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman with a quick snapshot to tie the game at 1-1 apiece in the first period:

Expand Tweet

Miller now has 10 goals with 26 assists so far in 2024-25 split between the Canucks and the Rangers.

JT Miller was traded by the Canucks to the Rangers on Friday

The Rangers acquired Miller from the Canucks in a major trade that also saw them pick up Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. In return, the Rangers sent the Canucks forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick.

The move came not long after Canucks president Jim Rutherford reluctantly admitted that efforts on the organization's behalf to mediate the rift between Miller and Pettersson had not worked out.

Miller took a leave of absence from the Canucks earlier this season; he was gone from the lineup for several weeks. In December, Rutherford asked fans to not give in to speculation as to why Miller took his leave of absence.

“Don’t start making stuff up on someone in his situation (being on a personal leave). That’s disrespectful,” he said. “People that do this for fun, or for a living, (they should) just go back to making up trade rumors.”

The Canucks will hit the ice with their new players on Sunday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver; puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST.