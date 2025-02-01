The Vancouver Canucks traded JT Miller to the New York Rangers on Friday evening. This trade comes on the heels of a beef between Miller and Elias Pettersson that became untenable in the Vancouver locker room. The Canucks went on to play the Dallas Stars on Friday, but the result did not go their way.

The Canucks fell by the score of 5-3 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Pettersson provided an assist on Vancouver's second goal of the game. However, it was not enough. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson scored two goals each as they powered the hosting Stars to victory.

After the game, Pettersson was inevitably asked about the Miller trade. He did not get into any specifics about the relationship he had with his now-former teammate. But he did wish Miller well with his next chapter back on Broadway.

“Big blow, we lost JT. It just happened when we got to the rink. We just tried to give a good (effort) and I think we did. Just couldn't get the puck in the net. We lose a skillful, power forward. I mean, his play, it speaks for itself. All we can do now is look forward and wish him the best,” the Canucks star said, via Sportsnet.

Canucks' Quinn Hughes, Rick Tocchet address JT Miller trade

Elias Pettersson was not the only member of the Canucks to speak out on Friday. Head coach Rick Tocchet also addressed the JT Miller trade. He called his former star a “heart and soul guy” while making a prediction on how well he'll do with the Rangers.

“Millsy's played great hockey for the Canucks and myself. Obviously, heart and soul guy. I think he's going to do well over there… I love Millsy. Like I said, he played his a** for me. There's things that happen behind the scenes — they happen. Sure, you get emotional. Millsy was a hell of a player for us,” the Vancouver head coach said, via Sportsnet.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes also addressed the move. He mentioned the noise surrounding the team over the last few months. Now, he hopes both sides can get a fresh start and focus on the hockey in front of them.

“Obviously a lot of noise over the last weeks and months. But to see him go, he's a heck of a hockey player and I enjoyed playing with him for the six years that I had… There's been a lot of noise, and for Millsy too, it's been a lot on him,” the Canucks captain said. “I think he's looking forward to a fresh start. We're obviously going to miss him, he played really good hockey for us. But in saying that, now we gotta refocus on the guys we have here.”

Following the game on Friday, Vancouver made another trade. The Canucks acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deal involving a first-round pick acquired in the Miller trade. Let's see if these moves can help Vancouver make up ground in the Western Conference playoff race.