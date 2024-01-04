Kaapo Kakko looks to be progressing from a knee injury and getting closer to returning to action for the New York Rangers.

The New York Rangers got an unexpected, and encouraging, bit of news on Thursday when injured forward Kaapo Kakko took to the ice in practice for the first time since suffering a leg injury on November 27th against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kakko, who was not expected at the team's morning skate, was in a red non-contact jersey. But his presence was encouraging for coach Peter Laviolette nonetheless.

“It was nice to see Kaapo out there,” Laviolette told members of the media, per the New York Post's Larry Brooks. “I think the next step in his progression is to have him start skating with us and he was at that point so it’s great to have him out there.”

Kakko suffered the injury after getting tangled up with Erik Johnson of the Sabres in late November. He has since missed the Rangers' last 16 games and counting. Thursday's game versus the Chicago Blackhawks will mark game no. 17.

Nothing going right for Kakko

Things went from bad to worse for Kakko and the Rangers to start the 2023-24 season. The second overall pick of the 2019 draft has struggled to establish himself as a top-six forward in the NHL.

Following a 2022-23 campaign in which he set career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40), Kakko was given the opportunity to play on the Rangers' first line to begin the season.

But he failed to seize the opportunity, potting just one goal and providing a single assist in 11 games. The Finland native was demoted to the third line before he suffered his injury.

The Rangers have no set date for Kakko's return, but Laviolette tried to sound optimistic.

“He looks good, he’s moving well,” the coach said. “That’s all positive stuff.”