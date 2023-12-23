Once injured players return, Rangers will have significantly more depth

The New York Rangers have been one of the NHL's best teams in the first half of the season. They have built a 6-point lead over the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division, and they have responded very well to first-year head coach Peter Laviolette.

The Rangers have won 3 straight games heading into their Friday night game against the Edmonton Oilers. That winning came on the heels of one of their only slumps of the season, in which they lost 3 of the previous four games.

The Rangers appear to be getting stronger at this point in the season, as depth players Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil have both started skating on their own. Kakko has been out with a lower-body injury since Nov. 22. He has been able to skate in several of his team's practice sessions.

Chytil has been out with an upper-body injury, and he has also started skating on his own.

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading scorer with 43 points in 30 games.

Laviolette explained that both Kakko and Chytil have to go at their own pace before they can seriously start preparing for game action.

“Kaapo is skating on his own and they’re improving,” Laviolette said. “I understand it’s been a slow process, especially with ‘Fil,’ but getting better.

“I think when it comes to getting a player, Kaapo, Fil, anybody, Adam Fox, however, there’s a progression to what it is. That doesn’t necessarily mean tomorrow, the next progression is skating with us. So, there’s progressions inside of that, so we’re working on those progressions.”