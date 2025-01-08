The New York Rangers have one of the scariest enforcers in the NHL, Matt Rempe. At just 22 years old, he has earned a reputation for massive fights and nasty hits. But, he has crossed the line multiple times. Rempe was suspended eight games for a nasty hit against the Dallas Stars on December 20. With that suspension over, he spoke with The Athletic's Peter Baugh about what he learned while sitting out.

“Can't happen again or it's going to be a huge suspension. … I'm a marked man right now,” Rempe told Baugh.

This was Rempe's second suspension in only 22 games played. He sat down for four games after elbowing Jonus Siegenthaler of the Devils last year. But the Rangers continue to support the young enforcer and hope he can find the line and know when not to cross it.

Nothing is going right for the Rangers this season, including Rempe's role. They are near the basement of the Eastern Conference and need a spark before the season slips away. Rempe's antics were manageable when they were the President's Trophy team trying to add some snarl last year. But this year, they cannot have him taking penalties and missing games.

What is the future of Rempe with the Rangers? And how can they keep him under control this season?

The future of Matt Rempe with the Rangers

The Rangers must examine every facet of their organization after the 2024-25 season ends. Assuming they do not make a miraculous run to make the playoffs, it will be one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory. Their core is not getting any younger and there are plenty of questions after this season.

When the Rangers entered last offseason, they wanted to trade Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba. The players had gotten old, their contracts were costing them too much, and they needed a change. But Trouba declined a trade to his hometown Detroit Red Wings and no one wanted Goodrow. They were able to dump Goodrow on waivers and trade Trouba this year.

Similar moves might be in line this offseason and they need to be made in the summer. General manager Chris Drury cannot bring players into next season that he does not believe can help them win the Stanley Cup. That may include a trade of Mika Zibanejad or Artemi Panarin for a real shake-up.

Rempe will be a part of the future but should not be a massive part of the Rangers' plan. An enforcer is still valuable in the league but the Rangers have one that cannot stop getting penalties and suspensions.