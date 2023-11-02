Mavs star Luka Doncic dropped a one-word message that encapsulates the label the Rangers have earned after a stellar 2023 season.

The Texas Rangers, after 62 years of existence as a franchise and 51 years of stay in the Lone Star state, have finally accomplished the ultimate goal of baseball — to win the World Series. The Rangers memorably fell short in back-to-back years to start the 2010s, heartbreakingly choking away a 3-2 lead with the series heading back to Texas back in 2011 to the St. Louis Cardinals. But in 2023, the Rangers will be wiping away all the hurt that came from that chokejob after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

Now, the entire state of Texas (apart from, perhaps, the part of their population that's rooting for the Houston Astros) will be in a state of jubilation, as it's mighty difficult for MLB powerhouses to win championships given how much of a crapshoot the postseason is in baseball. (Just ask the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.) And Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, one of the most prominent sports stars residing in the state of Texas, was also celebrating with the team as they hoisted their first-ever championship in franchise history.

Posting on his official Twitter (X) account, the Mavs star dropped a one-word message that encapsulates the label the Rangers have earned after a stellar 2023 season.

“Champions!!!!! @Rangers💯💯💯,” Doncic wrote.

Now that is a title that no one can ever take from every member of the Rangers organization during the 2023 season. As the old sports adage goes, flags fly forever, and this is a flag that will beam high along the Texas skyline for as long as the state exists. After all, you never forget your first.

With the Rangers being willing to spend and the majority of their core players still under contract for the foreseeable future, don't expect this World Series to be a one-off. In 2024, there may be more for Luka Doncic (and Dirk Nowitzki) to celebrate from the baseball side of things.

Now, can the Mavs also create much cause for ecstasy in the state of Texas in 2024? Any team with Doncic has a puncher's chance of competing for a championship. Their start to the 2023-24 season has been promising as well, going undefeated in their first four games.