There's a good chance that Max Scherzer has already thrown his last pitch in the 2023 MLB World Series. Scherzer lasted just three innings in his start in Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night after feeling tightness in his back.

The future Hall of Famer's availability for the rest of the series now carries a bleak outlook, per Texas general manager Chris Young (h/t Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic).

Here's Chris Young on Max Scherzer: “Our medical team has extreme concern in his ability to recover over the next few days that would allow him to pitch in this series. … If this were the regular season, they would both be ILs.”

Fortunately for the Rangers, they were able to weather Scherzer's injury in Game 3, as they came away with a 3-1 victory. The Rangers used five relievers to finish the contest, including Jon Gray, who was the first pitcher off the bullpen after Scherzer's exit. Gray pitched for three scoreless innings and allowed just a hit with three strikeouts.

Although he blanked the Diamondbacks in the three innings he was on the mound in Game 3, Scherzer, overall, has a disappointing 2023 MLB playoffs from an individual standpoint. Through 9.2 innings of work in the playoffs, Scherzer has gone 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA.

Scherzer was traded to the Rangers from the New York Mets last July before picking up his player option with Texas for the 2024 MLB season.

Apart from Scherzer, the Rangers have also been hit with a worrisome injury to one of their most important players, Adolis Garcia, who strained his left oblique in Game 3.