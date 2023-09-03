The Texas Rangers are gearing up for a playoff push, and on Sunday, they got a boost on the injury front regarding pitchers Max Scherzer and Nathan Eovaldi as things kick into high gear. Both Scherzer and Eovaldi had been dealing with various ailments as of late, but it seems their return to the Rangers' lineup could come as early as this coming week.

According to manager Bruce Bochy, both Scherzer and Eovaldi participated in bullpen sessions on Sunday, signaling that their return could be imminent, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Max Scherzer's injury occurred last Friday in a game against the Minnesota Twins. He alerted the coaching staff to tightness in his forearm during that outing. Despite this, Scherzer was able to pitch for six innings, striking out seven batters and relinquishing zero runs.

Nathan Eovaldi, meanwhile, hasn't suited up for the Rangers in over a month after joining the injured list on July 30. Eovaldi was also dealing with a forearm injury in the form of a strain that he suffered. The right-hander reportedly began experiencing pain in that area around the time of the All-Star break in July and was put on the injured list more so as a precaution.

Still, Rangers fans will definitely be happy to see both pitchers return, which could presumably come later on this week. At 76-60, the Rangers currently sit in third place in the AL West but are only a half-game behind the Houston Astros for second place, and just a game behind the Seattle Mariners for first.

The MLB playoffs are slated to begin in October.