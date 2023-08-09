The Texas Rangers continue to surge in the American League, winning eight straight games to remain in first place in the AL West — and reinforcements are on their way.

Both catcher Jonah Heim and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi are ahead of schedule in their respective injury recoveries, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

“Some good news on the Rangers injury front, per manager Bruce Bochy. Jonah Heim will face live pitching over the weekend in San Francisco, and Nathan Eovaldi's throwing off the mound this morning,” wrote MLB.com's Sonja Chen on Wednesday.

“Pretty accelerated progress for both of them.”

It's great news for Rangers fans, as Heim and Eovaldi have been crucial pieces for the team this season. It also corresponds to the news that rookie Josh Jung will undergo surgery after fracturing his thumb turning a double play on Sunday. He is expected to miss six weeks.

It's a mixed bag of injury updates, but Heim and Eovaldi both figure to be back in action within the next two weeks, which is huge for the Rangers.

Eovaldi threw 15-to-20 pitches in a bullpen session and is slated for a lengthier throw on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in the league when healthy, and will be a welcome addition to a starting corps that now features Max Scherzer.

Heim, who suffered a left wrist tendon sheath tear on July 27, could be back as soon as next week after it was originally feared he could be out for the rest of the season. He's been one of the best catchers in baseball this year, slashing .280/.337/.479/.816 with 14 home runs and 70 RBI before the injury.

The show continues to go on for the Texas Rangers, who have amassed an incredible 68-46 record in the AL West. Even without Jung for over a month, the wins should keep coming as the returns of Nathan Eovaldi and Jonah Heim loom.