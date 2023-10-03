The Texas Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. Jordan Montgomery led the charge for Texas, spinning seven tremendous innings of shutout baseball against a talented Rays offense. However, the real story of the game for the Rangers was the performance of their bullpen. Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc combined for two shutout innings in relief of Montgomery, silencing critics after Texas' forgettable bullpen results during the season.

Rangers' bullpen shines in Game 1

Montgomery struck out five and walked none over seven innings of work, per MLB Network. Chapman struck out one and didn't allow a hit in the 8th, while Leclerc closed out the game by walking one, striking out one, and not surrendering a hit or a run.

Now there are going to be games where the Rangers' starter does not give them seven great innings. That will prove to be a true test for Texas' relief core. But Chapman and Leclerc are two of the better relievers in baseball when they are on top of their games. Their performances on Tuesday are important.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Chapman pitched to the tune of a 3.72 ERA after getting traded to the Rangers from the Kansas City Royals during the 2023 season. Although his 3.72 ERA was respectable, Chapman wasn't all that sharp after the trade. He was much better in Kansas City, recording a 2.45 ERA.

Texas will need him to be reliable if they want to make a deep playoff run. The same can be said for Leclerc.

Leclerc impressed in 2023. He posted a 2.68 ERA across 57 innings of work out of the bullpen. Leclerc only recorded four saves, but may be used in a 9th inning role in October. Seeing him perform well in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series is encouraging. Despite the Rays' attendance woes in the game, he proved he could step up in the big moment.

The Rays will host the Rangers once again in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. Tampa Bay is looking to avoid getting eliminated in the Wild Card round for a second consecutive year, while the Rangers have a chance to book their ticket to the ALDS.