The New York Rangers officially clinched a playoff spot on Monday. On Wednesday, they took care of a player who played a role in helping them return to the NHL’s biggest stage.

The Rangers agreed to a four-year extension with forward Filip Chytil, the team announced. The extension carries an annual average value of $4.4375 million and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Chytil has enjoyed a bit of a breakout season for the Rangers this season. The 23-year-old has set a career-high in goals (22), assists (20) and points (42) this season while playing 66 games.

Chytil has primarily played as the third-line center on Broadway. He anchors “The Kid Line” in the middle of former first-overall pick Alexis Lafrenière and former second-overall pick Kappo Kakko.

Chytil has the potential to move up into their second-line center position in the future. The 23-year-old leads the team in shot creation and ranks third on the team in scoring rate. He is a pivotal player with an incredibly bright future in New York.

Now, the Rangers award their young forward with a payday. This contract extension also keeps Chytil from restricted free agency this summer. The 23-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent when this extension expires.

The Rangers clinched a playoff spot Monday thanks to losses from the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. New York sits third in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes.

If the season ended today, the Rangers would face the Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York travels to New Jersey for a game on Thursday, giving fans a potential preview of their first-round matchup.