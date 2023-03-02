Patrick Kane spoke for the first time since joining the New York Rangers, and he was asked about what it is like to reunite with his old Chicago Blackhawks teammate Artemi Panarin.

“Today’s the first time I’ve seen him in a long time and just, you know, being able to be around him and hang out with him, he’s just a fun guy to be around,” Patrick Kane said, via @SNYRangers on Twitter. “definitely missed that over the past five, six, seven years whatever it’s been.”

Kane and Artemi Panarin were wildly successful when they were on the same line together with the Blackhawks. In the 2015-2016 NHL season, Kane won the Hart Memorial Trophy for the league’s most valuable player, and Panarin won the Calder Trophy for the league’s top rookie in the same season. Now, they are back on the same team, and will likely play on the same line together again. Kane said it was like old times meeting with Panarin again today.

“Picked up right where we left off and hopefully it’s the same on the ice,” Kane said, via @SNYRangers on Twitter. “I mean, it might not go as smooth as everyone thinks it’s gonna go, I’m sure they will be some bumps in the road but hopefully in due time we can figure it out.”

Kane also had high praise for the young players on the Rangers like Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko.

“You look at a guy like Chytil, he’s really taken off this year,” Kane said, via @SNYRangers on Twitter. “…I really respect the way Lafreniere and Kakko play.”

Kane said that he is looking to learn from the young players like Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, who play on a line together.

Kane will make his Rangers debut at 7 p.m. ET against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden.