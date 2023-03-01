Although he is now a member of the New York Rangers, Patrick Kane will always be mainly associated with the Chicago Blackhawks. Saying goodbye to Chicago was not easy for Kane, and it shows in his heartfelt message to the Blackhawks following his trade to the Rangers.

“Chicagooooooo – There simply are no words to express my family’s love and appreciation for the Blackhawks organization, my teammates, this city, and the greatest fans in the world welcoming me here since being drafted in 2007. Thank you for giving me a chance and supporting me like your own through 1,297 games played in the most iconic sweater, including 3 Stanley Cups and thousands of memories to last a lifetime.”

In exchange for Patrick Kane, the Rangers sent a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Blackhawks along with defenseman Andy Welinski. Chicago is also still responsible for 50 percent of Patrick Kane’s salary.

Kane was selected by the Blackhawks as the No. 1 pick overall in the 2007 NHL Draft, and he repaid the organization with several years of exceptional play which resulted in three Stanley Cup victories. perhaps none more memorable than the first one in 2010 when he scored the title-clinching goal against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Speaking of the Flyers, Kane could make his debut for the Rangers on Wednesday in a road game versus Philadelphia.

In 1,161 regular-season games with the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane amassed a total of 446 goals and 779 assists for 1,225 points.

While his best years are behind him, Kane should still be able to make significant contributions to the Rangers this season since he is now surrounded by better talent.