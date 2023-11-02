Mark Cuban, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the sports world congratulated the Corey Seager and the Rangers for their World Series win.

The Texas Rangers led by Chris Young and Corey Seager have pulled off what seemed like an impossibility a few months ago. They now hold a World Series trophy after battering down the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5. This historic triumph was made all the more sweet given that this is the first time the franchise got to experience being on top of the baseball world. A lot of stars in the sports world came together to celebrate the momentous event. Patrick Mahomes, Mark Cuban, LaMarcus Aldridge, and a bunch of other legends came out.

Patrick Mahomes loves his baseball whenever he is not on the gridiron. He was one of the first players to unveil his joy after the World Series win. A simple “Congrats!! Rangers” post on X perfectly encapsulated what the Kansas City Chiefs star felt.

The love for Dallas also extends past the front office of Chris Young and Corey Seager's Rangers. Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks also extended his congratulations by highlighting how they were able to come from the Wild Card all the way to baseball glory against the Diamondbacks. “Way to go Rangers !!!!! Congrats! What an amazing run!” were the words that Mark Cuban posted after they had won.

LaMarcus Aldridge also gave his props to the Rangers. Much like Mahomes, a simple congratulations expressed how proud he is of them. The night is still young and games are still ongoing for most athletes. It will come as no surprise if a hundred or maybe thousand of these stars show their appreciation for this team's greatness.