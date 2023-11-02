Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had the perfect reaction to winning his fourth World Series title on Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers finally ended their longstanding 62-year title drought on Wednesday. They beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 to clinch their first World Series title in franchise history. Not only that, but they also won the Fall Classic for the first time in Bruce Bochy's first year as manager.

Bochy had the perfect reaction to winning the 2023 World Series, per MLB Network's Robert Flores and Jon Morosi.

“I can't count my blessings often enough, to be part of this group,” Bruce Bochy said after the Rangers' series-clinching Game 5 win.

Bruce Bochy turned the Rangers into World Champions

Bruce Bochy is just the sixth manager in MLB history to collect FOUR World Series trophies‼️ His legacy is forever cemented 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/X36ThjJruo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2023

Bruce Bochy came out of a three-year hiatus and became the Rangers' manager on October 22, 2022. Bochy entered his 26th season as manager having previously led the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2006 and the San Francisco Giants from 2007 to 2019.

Bruce Bochy's impressive resume speaks for itself. He led the Giants to three World Series title during his 13-year tenure in the Bay Area. Behind guys such as Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Brandon Belt, Pablo Sandoval, and Tim Lincecum, the Giants became a force under Bochy's leadership.

The Rangers hoped Bruce Bochy would finally help them win that elusive first World Series title. Texas won 90 games in the 2023 MLB season and beat the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros to reach the World Series.

Bochy and Co. squared off against an unheralded Diamondbacks team that beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Adolis Garcia got the Rangers off to a rousing start with his walk-home run in Game 1.

Despite missing Garcia's services in Games 4 and 5, the Rangers remained undaunted and won their first Fall Classic pennant on the road. As for Bruce Bochy, he became just the sixth manager ever to win four World Series titles.

Congratulations, Bruce Bochy.