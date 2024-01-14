Can Peter Laviolette lead New York to the the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024?

The New York Rangers are amid an impressive 2023-24 hockey season. The Rangers have accumulated 54 points, which places them first in the Metropolitan Division. Head coach Peter Laviolette has been vital to New York's success, and his leadership rewarded him with an honorable NHL All-Star Game feat.

Peter Laviolette represents the Rangers as one of the coaches for the NHL All-Star Game

Laviolette earned his fourth All-Star Game coaching selection, which ranks as the most appearances among active NHL coaches, per ESPN. The Rangers head coach will be joined by Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins, Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets, and Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks.

Coach Laviolette joined the Rangers in June 2023 following the departure of Gerard Gallant. New York made the playoffs for two consecutive seasons before Laviolette's arrival. However, they could not get past the Conference Finals.

Fast forward to 2024, and Laviolette has them maintaining their place toward the top of the Eastern Conference. He hopes to help them overcome the hump and win a Stanley Cup Championship.

Of course, Coach Laviolette has been helped by the tremendous play of New York's impact players. Veteran left wing Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers' offense in points, goals, and assists. Meanwhile, star goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin boasts a WINS-L-OTL of 16-10-0, ranked seventh in the league.

Both stars earned NHL All-Star Game nods, but Panarin is not attending due to his wife's expectance of a baby, per The New York Post.

Peter Laviolette is having an impressive 23-24 run with New York, but the team will stay focused on its ultimate championship goal at the end of the season.