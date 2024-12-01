The New York Rangers entered play Saturday on a five-game losing streak. New York had suffered some brutal losses after a rather promising start to the year. And legitimate concerns about the Rangers formed during the skid. Saturday night provided better fortunes, however, as the Blueshirts defeated the Montreal Canadiens.

Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko scored a power-play goal with 24 seconds left in the game. This goal gave New York a much-needed 4-3 win in front of the Rangers faithful at Madison Square Garden over the Canadiens. This game marked the first time the team scored a power-play goal since November 12 against the Winnipeg Jets.

It wasn't the best-looking win for New York on Saturday night. However, this is not a concern. Head coach Peter Laviolette is focusing on the positives that were on display for this team in their win over Montreal.

“As you know, sometimes when you're trying to get out of something, that first one you get out of might not be the prettiest, and it wasn't,” Laviolette said, via NHL.com. “But we've got to draw on the positives of what we were able to do from the physicality, the start, the fact that we kicked it up, but we came back and won it. The specialty teams factor into it. I think you just pull all those things out of it and you continue to work your way out.”

Rangers react to ending losing streak over Canadiens

Peter Laviolette and his team are certainly happy to have the losing streak behind them. New York has a chance to re-establish itself as a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. All of that depends on their ability to build upon Saturday night's win.

“I think it's been hard lately for us,” Kakko said, via NHL.com. “All teams have ups and downs and we are not doing well right now, and the third period was pretty bad, but that's something you need, maybe lucky sometimes. They almost got a breakaway, but we scored in the end.”

It wasn't an easy victory, as Kakko and Laviolette mentioned. The Canadiens put in a valiant effort against the Blueshirts on the road. And the game could have gone either way. Laviolette is fine with this, and believes it could be beneficial for them in the long run.

“I like the fact that we had to go through a little bit tonight to get to the win at the end,” Laviolette said, via NHL.com. “When you're digging out, sometimes it's not this jump to the top with your arms open saying, ‘Here I am.' You have to continue to work at it, grind at it and I thought we did that today. We need to bring more of that next game.”