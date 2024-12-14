Amid the chaos of MLB free agency, the Texas Rangers have added an ex-Cincinnati Reds catcher. The 2023 World Series Champions are coming off a trying second year under legendary manager Bruce Bochy. The franchise additionally suffered a tough blow in free agency when it missed out on adding star pitcher Max Fried. Outside of Fried, Texas has still been active during this offseason and just signed Tucker Barnhart.

An eleven-year vet, Barnhart spent eight years in Cincinnati before playing on three different teams over the next three seasons. Those organizations include the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks. According to MLB Insider for FanSided Robert Murray, the Rangers are signing the catcher to a minor-league contract. The deal includes an invite to spring training and will pay Barnhart $1 million if he plays in the majors.

The Texas Rangers are looking to bounce back from a rough 2024

Throughout his career, Barnhart has hit 53 home runs and 292 RBIs on a batting average of .241. He has never committed more than three errors in a full season. The Indianapolis native will look to break into a roster that has struggled at the catcher position from the plate. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim has been the predominant starter at the position over the past few years. The 29-year-old is coming off a season where he played 131 games and recorded a .221 batting average with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs.

In Bruce Bochy's first year in Arlington, Texas surprised the MLB in the regular season by making it to the postseason for the first time since 2016. After getting a wild-card spot, the Rangers shocked the world by winning the franchise's first World Series title. A year later, the organization is coming off a year in which it went 78-84 and finished third in the AL West. However, Texas still has many players from that title-winning roster, including World Series MVP Corey Seager.

Overall, 2024 will be a very telling year for the franchise's future direction. Texas is capable of climbing back up a congested but middling AL West. The Houston Astros won the division with just an 88-73 record this past season, and that roster's core isn't getting any younger.

The other team in the AL West to keep an eye on is the Seattle Mariners, a franchise that has barely missed out on the playoffs over the past two years. Overall, Tucker Barnhart is not a flashy signing. However, the veteran catcher can help contribute to a franchise that should have a bounce-back season in 2024.