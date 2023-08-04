The Texas Rangers are shifting veteran lefty Martin Perez to the bullpen in the wake of their two big trade deadline acquisitions. General manager Chris Young got aggressive in the midst of the Rangers' strong season, pulling the trigger on trades for future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and LHP Jordan Montgomery. With about seven realistic rotation options, manager Bruce Bochy had to make room for the new guys, and Perez was “the odd man out.”

Perez has regressed a bit since his first All-Star season a year ago. He started 2023 strong, with a 2.41 ERA in six starts at the end of April. That number has climbed up to 4.98 however, and Perez has really struggled in road starts.

Perez is a fine option deeper in the rotation, and the Rangers are doing things right if they don't have room for him, even with ace Nathan Eovaldi on the IL.

For now, the Rangers rotation will go Max Scherzer (who pitched Thursday), Jordan Montgomery, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, and Dane Dunning. Once Eovaldi returns, one of Gray or Heaney will probably move to the bullpen as well. The Rangers could alternatively opt for a six-man rotation, but that definitely wouldn't stick in the postseason, or in the event of a tight AL West race with the Houston Astros at the end of September.

Bruce Bochy likes the idea of using Martin Perez in a long-relief role, according to the Dallas Morning News' Shawn McFarland. For the Rangers, it will be helpful to have a lefty that can go several innings out of the pen if needed. “It doesn’t mean that’s where he’s going to stay,” Bochy said. “But for this time around, that’s the plan.”

In Scherzer's first start for the Rangers on Thursday, he gave up three runs in the first inning, but put it together after. He finished out the start with five scoreless innings and nine strikeouts, picking up the win. Mid-season acquisition Aroldis Chapman earned a hold, throwing one shutout inning with one strikeout.