Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford has endured his share of ups and downs in 2024. The 22-year-old has enjoyed some big moments, though. On Tuesday, Langford crushed a walk-off grand slam against the New York Yankees in Texas to give the Rangers a 7-4 win. ESPN reports that Langford joined Jackie Robinson as the only players in MLB history to record an inside-the-park home run, cycle, and a walk-off grand slam within the same season.

Langford is slashing .243/.313/.382/.695 across 111 games played for the Rangers in 2024. He has also hit 10 home runs and stolen 12 bases. It is clear that Langford features a high-ceiling, as he was one of MLB's top prospects entering the '24 campaign for a reason.

Of course, the fact that Jackie Robinson, an MLB legend, is the only other player to accomplish this feat speaks volumes about how impressive it is. Rangers fans should be excited about Langford's potential.

Wyatt Langford gives Rangers momentum, but it may be too late

Tuesday's win was exciting. Nevertheless, the Rangers are still 9.5 games out of first place in the American League West. They are also 8.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot.

Reaching the postseason is technically still a possibility for Texas. They would love to sneak into the playoffs and attempt to defend their 2023 World Series championship. Langford's clutch moment against the Yankees may provide the momentum they need.

It is also possible it may be too late for the Rangers, though. Making up 8.5 or 9.5 games in the final month of the season means a team needs to play almost perfect baseball. Texas must avoid any slumps and win on a consistent basis.

Regardless of whether the Rangers end up playing October baseball or not, Wyatt Langford will give the team hope for the future. He has a realistic opportunity to become the team's next star.