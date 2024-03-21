The two best in the Eastern Conference face off as the New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Rangers come into the game sitting at 45-20-4, in first place in the Metropolitan Division. They are two points in front of Carolina currently. Last time out, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. After a scoreless first period, the Rangers gave up the first goal of the game in the second. Alex Wennberg would tie the game up on the power play, but the Rangers would give up two more before the end of the period. In the third, Alexis Lafreniere would make it a one-goal game, but the Jets would add an empty nettter to give them the 4-2 victory.
Meanwhile, the Bruins are 41-14-15 on the year. That is good for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, and they are three points ahead of Florida. Last time out, they faced the Ottawa Senators. David Partrnak would score twice in the first period to give the Bruins the 2-0 lead. In the second, the Senators would make it a one-goal game, but Justin Brazeau would add a power play goal to make it 3-1. The Senators would make it 3-2 before the end of the period, but in the third, Pastrnak would complete his hat trick, and the Bruins would go on to win 6-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Rangers-Bruins Odds
New York Rangers: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +122
Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 5.5 (-118)
Under: 5.5 (-104)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Bruins
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers come into the game sitting tenth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.33 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 38 goals on the year, with 56 assists, good for 94 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with ten goals and 26 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 33 goals this year, with 31 assists. His 64 points place him third on the team in points. Further, Krieder also has 13 goals and 10 assists on the power play.
Sitting second on the team in points is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with 24 goals on the year with 41 assists. That gives him 65 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 10 assists on the power play this year. Sitting fourth in points this year is Mika Zibjanejad. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 36 assists this year, good for 58 points. He also has ten goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Adam Fox has 12 goals and 45 assists this year, giving the Rangers five players with 50 or more points.
The Rangers are the sixth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 25.6 percent of their chances, also scoring 55 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.2 percent success rate, which is good for fifth in the NHL.
Jonathan Quick is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 15-5-2 on the year with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Quick has been solid in March, making two starts, having a 2.53 goals against average, and a .914 save percentage. That has resulted in a 2-0 record.
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins sit ninth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.34 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 44 goals on the year and 55 assists, good for 99 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 12 goals and 21 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 27 goals and 34 assists this year, good for 61 points. He has seven goals and 157 assists this year on the power play.
Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle entered the game with 23 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 54 points. He has also started to find success in the power play. Coyle has six goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fifth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 33 assists this year, good for 42 points. That gives the Bruins five payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 24.2 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 82.0 percent success rate, seventh in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman in this one. He is 22-7-8 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He has not been at his best in his last two starts, giving up nine goals and having a save percentage under .830 in both of them. Still, he is 1-1 in those two games.
Final Rangers-Bruins Prediction & Pick
This is a match-up of two very similar and very good teams. The Rangers have a slightly better offense, while the Bruins are slightly better on defense. Both teams will have solid goaltending tonight. While it would be easy to take the Bruins at home, the Rangers are playing great as of late. They will go into Boston and come out with a win.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Rangers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+122)