Well, we’ve made it. Super Bowl 57 is just a few short days away, and we will finally be able to crown a champion in this NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have both earned the right to compete on this stage, and they should produce a great game.

It goes without saying, but neither team would be here without some outstanding players. Both teams’ rosters are overflowing with talent, and a few players may find themselves in Canton one day. Today, we’re going to be ranking the top 10 players in this star-studded Super Bowl matchup.

Without further ado, let’s get to the list.

10. Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

Since signing with the Eagles before the 2020 season, Javon Hargrave has gradually improved each season. He finished with 4.5 sacks in 2020, 7.5 in 2021 and now 11 in 2022, ranking fourth among defensive tackles. He also finished the season with an impressive 60 tackles, 16 QB hits and 10 TFL.

Hargrave has had a solid postseason so far with four tackles and a sack in two games. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hit another gear in the biggest game of his life. The defensive tackle is due to hit free agency this offseason, and with the Eagles’ cap situation, they may not be able to retain him. If that is the case, he’ll want to end his Eagles’ tenure with a bang.

9. Chiefs OG Joe Thuney

Joe Thuney was the Chiefs’ biggest prize of the 2021 offseason in their quest to revamp the offensive line. Kansas City signed the former Patriot to a five-year, $80 million deal that offseason, and he has rewarded the team with consistently outstanding play. Thuney may have had the best season of his career in 2022, earning selections to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team. He and the Chiefs’ offensive line will have their hands full with the Eagles’ ferocious pass rush, but if Thuney can keep up his great play, it will massively swing the matchup in KC’s favor.

8. Eagles C Jason Kelce

It’s no secret that the Eagles’ offensive line plays a huge part in their success, and Kelce is one of the leaders of that unit. The 35-year-old continued to dominate opposing defenders in 2022, earning his fifth First-Team All-Pro selection. He finished 2022 as PFF’s second-highest-graded center with an overall grade of 88.9, a run-blocking grade of 90 and a pass-blocking grade of 82.1.

7. Eagles WR A.J. Brown

On Draft Night, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade by acquiring A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. Safe to say that deal paid off and then some this season. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league and has elevated Philadelphia’s offense to a whole new level.

The 25-year-old receiver set career highs with 1,496 yards, fourth in the league, and 11 touchdowns, tied for third in the league. He and DeVonta Smith have combined to form one of the deadliest receiver duos in the league. However, he has had a quiet postseason with just seven catches for 50 yards in two games. He may be due for a big game in the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs will need to watch him at all times.

6. Eagles LB Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick had quietly been a monster for the last two seasons, but he has taken his game to a new level in 2022, his first season in Philly. He racked up 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2020, 11 with the Panthers in 2021 and now 16 with the Eagles in 2022, tied with Myles Garrett for second-most in the league. He finished with more sacks than stars like Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby, and was a leader for a historic Eagles pass rush.

In the postseason, Reddick has only continued his amazing season. He has racked up eight tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in just two games. If he continues his hot streak, the Eagles are in great shape to capture their second Lombardi Trophy.

5. Eagles OT Lane Johnson

Another member of the Eagles’ vaunted O-line, Lane Johnson has been a beast once again in 2022. He finished the season with a 84.4 overall grade from PFF, and earned the second First-Team All-Pro selection of his decade-long career. He has dealt with a nagging injury through the postseason, but it appears he will be ready for the big game. Johnson is a huge part of the Eagles’ success, and they’ll need him on Sunday.

4. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Chris Jones has been a star for years, but he has been on another level in 2022. He tied his career high with 15.5 sacks, the most among defensive tackle and fourth-most of any player in the NFL. He finished the season as PFF’s highest-graded interior defender, earned a First-Team All-Pro selection and is now a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones is coming off a monster performance in the AFC Championship Game, posting four tackles, three TFL, two sacks and five QB hits. When Jones is at his best, like he has been all season, he is nearly unstoppable. Him against the Eagles’ O-line will be one of the most pivotal matchups in this Super Bowl.

3. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been the best tight end in football for years, and in 2022, it wasn’t even close. The Chiefs superstar finished with 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, both the most among tight ends. For reference, the tight end with the next-highest yards was Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson, who had over 400 yards fewer than Kelce. Needless to say, he earned a First-Team All-Pro selection and finished as PFF’s highest-graded tight end by far.

Kelce has also been a monster in the postseason, with 21 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he gets to face off against his brother on the NFL’s biggest stage as both seek their second ring. When it’s all over, Kelce may go down as the greatest tight end to ever play.

2. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

This season, Jalen Hurts has broken out to become one of the best quarterbacks in the game. In his second season as a starter, Hurts accounted for nearly 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns to help the Eagles soar to new heights. He has realized his potential and is now a Second-Team All-Pro and MVP finalist.

Hurts suffered an injury late in the season, and that has affected him in the postseason. He has over 300 total yards and four touchdowns in two games, but he hasn’t been quite as dynamic as he was in the regular season. Granted, the Eagles haven’t really needed him to be, but they definitely will on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The new face of the NFL has put together another incredible season in 2022. During the regular season, he accounted for over 5,500 total yards and 45 total touchdowns, helping the Chiefs achieve an AFC-best record of 14-3. He will likely win his second MVP Award this season, just adding another accolade to his already legendary career.

Even after suffering a leg injury in the Divisional Round, Mahomes has still been on fire in the playoffs. In two games, he has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 521 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Now, he is very close to 100% again, and the Chiefs need his A-game in the Super Bowl.