Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with a serious high ankle sprain throughout the postseason. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid hinted that the quarterback should be ready to go.

Reid said that Mahomes has been moving well in practice and can do everything the Chiefs have in the game plan, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Mahomes backed up Reid’s claims and said he plans on entering the Super Bowl as healthy as he could be, via Chiefs’ team reporter Matt McMullen.

“I’m definitely in a better spot,” Mahomes said about his ankle injury. “I can move around better than I did two weeks ago. I’ll be able to move around better for sure. We’ll see on game day how close to 100% I can be.”

Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round. However, after heading to the sidelines he returned to the field after halftime and finished the game. He started for the Chiefs in their 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

A fully healthy Patrick Mahomes is imperative for the Chiefs’ success. He has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. During the regular season, he led the league in both passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41).

With Mahomes on the field, the Eagles need to be prepared to face one of the best play makers in the NFL. But if Mahomes truly is recovering from what was once thought to be a gruesome injury, the Eagles are in much more danger.

Mahomes will be playing for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl much healthier than expected.