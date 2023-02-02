As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, neither Lane Johnson nor Landon Dickerson have been able to practice. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be out of the Super Bowl.

When the Eagles submitted their second practice report of the week, both Johnson and Dickerson were listed as out. Johnson is dealing with a groin injury while Dickerson has an elbow injury. However, Philadelphia also listed Dickerson and Johnson as out with rest, as well as all of their other injured players. With Johnson and Dickerson playing through their injuries in the NFC Championship, they’re still on track to play in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles’ offensive line has been one of the team’s biggest strengths throughout the season. Philadelphia finished the regular season with Pro Football Focus’ top ranked offensive line. In the Eagles’ two playoff games thus far, quarterback Jalen Hurts has only been sacked twice.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes

Why Chiefs fans should be pumped about Super Bowl jerseys

Ryan Bologna ·

Jerry Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Super Bowl 57

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drops bonkers Eagles take ahead of Super Bowl 57

Quinn Allen ·

Brandon Graham, Julian Love, Eagles, Giants

Brandon Graham has savage clap back for Julian Love’s Nick Sirianni slander

Ryan Bologna ·

Lane Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He didn’t allow a sack all season and allowed just nine QB hurries in 551 pass-blocking opportunities. Landon Dickerson hasn’t been a slouch either, earning a 76.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF. Both players were voted to the Pro Bowl this season.

While they haven’t been able to practice, it seems like both Dickerson and Johnson will suit up for the Super Bowl. The Eagles will be glad to have both offensive linemen out there as Philadelphia looks to take down the Chiefs and win another championship.