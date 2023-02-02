As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, neither Lane Johnson nor Landon Dickerson have been able to practice. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be out of the Super Bowl.

When the Eagles submitted their second practice report of the week, both Johnson and Dickerson were listed as out. Johnson is dealing with a groin injury while Dickerson has an elbow injury. However, Philadelphia also listed Dickerson and Johnson as out with rest, as well as all of their other injured players. With Johnson and Dickerson playing through their injuries in the NFC Championship, they’re still on track to play in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles’ offensive line has been one of the team’s biggest strengths throughout the season. Philadelphia finished the regular season with Pro Football Focus’ top ranked offensive line. In the Eagles’ two playoff games thus far, quarterback Jalen Hurts has only been sacked twice.

Lane Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He didn’t allow a sack all season and allowed just nine QB hurries in 551 pass-blocking opportunities. Landon Dickerson hasn’t been a slouch either, earning a 76.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF. Both players were voted to the Pro Bowl this season.

While they haven’t been able to practice, it seems like both Dickerson and Johnson will suit up for the Super Bowl. The Eagles will be glad to have both offensive linemen out there as Philadelphia looks to take down the Chiefs and win another championship.