The eight major regular season NFL honors, including Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the year, and others are hotly contested. Each NFL fan surely has his/her own pick and take. The candidates are about what you would expect. We have a variety of superstars who turned a lot of heads, set records, and led their teams to new heights this season. Over the course of nearly five months of games, these guys have made big impacts on their respective squads.

Keep in mind that voters have already selected the players for their All-Pro teams. However, the individual award winners won’t be revealed until the NFL Honors show on February 9 this week. One of the guys who fans widely speculate will be among the winners is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. We expect he will win MVP due to his strong performance and Jalen Hurts’ injury. As for the other awards, there’s still room for a ton of debate.

Check out our predictions for which players will win the different 2022-23 NFL Honors, including Patrick Mahomes winning MVP.

Our 2022-23 NFL Honors Predictions

Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes is the strong favorite to win NFL MVP. That’s not surprising since he is also the quarterback of the All-Pro first team for the 2022 campaign. He posted impressive numbers this past season. In fact, he passed for a career-high 5,250 yards and led the league with 41 passing touchdowns in 17 games. Under Mahomes’ leadership, the Chiefs finished with a 14-3 win-loss record, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Oh, and yes, he’ll play in the Super Bowl again. Remember that since he became the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has won 12 or more games every single season.

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

Star Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is considered a strong contender for Offensive Player of the Year. Take note that he was the league’s best playmaker for Minnesota. Despite being the focus of their opponents’ game plans, he constantly embarrassed defenses on a weekly basis and was a key factor in the Vikings’ 13-win season. We actually believe his 2022-23 season was one of the best in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Justin Jefferson 12 catches

133 yards

1TD

1 more NFL record✅

2 more team records✅ 🎥 NFL on Fox pic.twitter.com/D79vEA41tl — VikingNations (@VikingNations) December 24, 2022

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa (49ers)

Nick Bosa is our pick for the Defensive Player of the Year award. That’s due to the fact that he’s the best player on the best defense in the league. He also led the NFL in sacks and QB hits and was tied for second in tackles for loss. He also had four passes defensed and three fumbles forced. Micah Parsons and Chris Jones are strong candidates, too, but this should go to Bosa.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson (Jets)

Despite the New York Jets’ falling short of making the postseason, Garrett Wilson has emerged as the most productive offensive talent in the 2022 draft class. In fact, he led all rookies with 83 receptions, and 1,103 receiving yards and was tied for third with four receiving touchdowns.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner (Jets)

Yes, we have another Jet here. Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner, in our minds, has been one of the finest cornerbacks this past season. He actually led the entire league in passes defensed (20). Gardner also had two interceptions and 75 combined tackles this season. As such, we have him bagging the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith (Seahawks)

Geno Smith was the epitome of a comeback player in the 2022 regular season. Remember the kind of journey he went through. Smith was a failed QB with the Jets to a much-maligned backup with the Giants and Chargers. And then this season, he turned it all around and became a top-10 starting QB. This type of redemption is rare at the professional football level, but that’s exactly what we saw with Smith. He finished the year with more than 4,200 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns, and a 100.9 passer rating.

Coach of the Year: Doug Pederson (Jaguars)

Doug Pederson’s debut season as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars saw him achieve one of the greatest team turnarounds in the league. Recall that he guided the Jags to their first AFC South title since 2017. That’s after previously finishing last in the division for four consecutive seasons. Under Pederson, the Jaguars recorded nine wins — a significant increase from the previous season’s three wins. That tied the Detroit Lions for the biggest improvement in the league in 2022. This remarkable six-win increase was actually the highest among all teams with a new coach. Nobody else deserves this more than Pederson.

Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans (49ers)

DeMeco Ryans is our guy here. In only his second year as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Ryans guided the defensive unit to become the best in the league. The 49ers ended the regular season with the fewest yards per game allowed, the most interceptions, and the fewest points allowed per game. Those were the best numbers for the team since 2011. With 300.6 yards and 16.3 points allowed per game, and a second-ranked 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game, Ryans’ coaching proved to be a tremendous success for the 49ers. It’s no wonder the Houston Texans snapped him up to be their new head coach.