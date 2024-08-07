Iowa State University has a rich football tradition that spans over a century, featuring numerous standout athletes who have left an indelible mark on the program. From early pioneers to modern-day stars, the Cyclones have been blessed with players who excelled on the field and brought pride to their school. Here, just before Iowa State football kicks off for the 2024 season, we celebrate the ten greatest players in Cyclones history.

1. Seneca Wallace (QB, 2001-2002)

Seneca Wallace brought excitement and flair to the Iowa State offense during his tenure as the team's quarterback. Known for his dual-threat ability, Wallace could beat defenses with both his arm and legs. In 2002, he led the Cyclones to an 8-5 record and an appearance in the Humanitarian Bowl. His electrifying playmaking ability earned him national recognition and left a lasting legacy at Iowa State. For a career, he racked up 5,289 passing yards, 912 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns.

Wallace's most memorable moment came in 2002 against Texas Tech, where he orchestrated a 95-yard touchdown drive, showcasing his elusiveness and football IQ. His performance at Iowa State paved the way for a successful NFL career, where he continued to display his versatility and talent.

Allen Lazard was a standout wide receiver for the Cyclones, known for his size, hands, and playmaking ability. During his time at Iowa State, Lazard set numerous school records, including career receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. He was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection and a consistent threat in the passing game. For his career, he amassed 197 receptions, 2,621 yards and 19 touchdowns

Lazard's most memorable performances include his clutch catches in key games, such as the Cyclones' upset victory over Oklahoma in 2017. His ability to come through in critical moments made him a favorite among fans and a reliable target for his quarterbacks. Lazard's success at Iowa State paved the way for an NFL career starting with the Green Bay Packers. He is currently part of the New York Jets upcoming 2024 team.

3. Troy Davis (RB, 1994-1996)

Troy Davis is one of the most prolific running backs in college football history. He is the only player in NCAA history to rush for over 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons (1995 and 1996). Davis's incredible vision, balance, and power made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. In 1996, he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, highlighting his extraordinary impact on the field. He did, however, win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year that season.

Davis's records at Iowa State still stand, and his contributions helped elevate the Cyclones' program during his time. His success continued in the professional ranks, where he played in both the NFL and CFL, further cementing his status as one of the greatest Cyclones ever.

4. George Amundson (QB/RB, 1969-1972)

George Amundson was a versatile and dynamic player for the Cyclones, excelling as both a quarterback and running back. In 1972, he became Iowa State's first-ever first-round NFL Draft pick. Amundson's ability to impact the game in multiple ways made him a standout performer. He set several school records during his career, including total offense and rushing touchdowns.

Amundson's leadership and playmaking ability were instrumental in Iowa State's success during his tenure. His versatility and athleticism set a high standard for future Cyclones, and his professional success further highlighted his exceptional talent.

5. Matt Blair (LB, 1971-1973)

Matt Blair was a dominant force on the defensive side of the ball for Iowa State. Known for his speed, athleticism, and football IQ, Blair was a two-time All-American and one of the best linebackers in school history. In just two seasons, Blair made 312 tackles, five interceptions, recovered nine fumbles and forced three. becoming a key contributor to the Cyclones' defense.

Blair's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a highly successful NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. His contributions to both Iowa State and professional football have earned him a place among the all-time greats, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations of Cyclones.

6. Mike Stensrud (DT, 1975-1978)

Mike Stensrud was a cornerstone of Iowa State's defense during his tenure, leading the Cyclones to consecutive bowl games in 1977 and 1978. Stensrud was instrumental in Iowa State's top-ranked defense in the Big Eight Conference in 1977. He led the conference in sacks with 15 and recorded a career-high 115 tackles that season. His performance earned him All-American honors in both 1977 and 1978, as well as All-Big Eight selections for both years. In his college career, Stensrud amassed 306 tackles and was.

In 1979, Stensrud was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the second round of the NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in the NFL, leading the team in quarterback hurries and finishing second in sacks in 1981, helping the Oilers reach the AFC Championship game. His success continued as he led the Oilers' defensive line with 21 tackles and 12 assists in 1982, showcasing his consistent performance at the professional level.

7. Marcus Robertson (S, 1987-1990)

Marcus Robertson was a standout safety for the Cyclones, known for his hard-hitting style and playmaking ability. During his time at Iowa State, Robertson earned All-Big Eight honors and was a key leader in the secondary. He finished his college career with 257 tackles and six interceptions and nine forced fumbles, consistently making big plays when the team needed them most.

Robertson's impact on the field was matched by his success in the NFL, where he enjoyed a lengthy career and earned multiple Pro Bowl selections. His contributions to Iowa State's defense and his professional success have earned him a place among the program's all-time greats.

8. Ellis Hobbs (CB, 2001-2004)

Ellis Hobbs was a lockdown cornerback for the Cyclones, known for his speed, agility, and ability to shut down opposing receivers. Hobbs earned All-Big 12 honors and was a key contributor to Iowa State's defense during his tenure. He finished his college career with 209 tackles and 9 interceptions, making him one of the top defensive backs in school history.

Hobbs's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a successful NFL career, including a Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots. His exceptional talent and contributions to the Cyclones' defense have earned him a place among the greatest players in Iowa State history.

9. Karl Nelson (OT, 1979-1982)

Karl Nelson was a dominant offensive tackle for the Cyclones, known for his strength, technique, and leadership on the offensive line. Nelson earned All-American honors and was a key figure in Iowa State's offense during his tenure. His exceptional blocking skills helped pave the way for the Cyclones' running game and protected the quarterback.

Nelson's success at Iowa State led to a productive NFL career with the New York Giants, where he continued to excel as an offensive lineman. His contributions to the Cyclones' offense and his professional achievements have solidified his status as one of the greatest players in program history.

10. David Montgomery (RB, 2016-2018)

David Montgomery was a standout running back for the Cyclones, known for his power, vision, and ability to break tackles. During his time at Iowa State, Montgomery rushed for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, earning All-Big 12 honors and becoming one of the top running backs in the nation. His performance helped lead the Cyclones to significant victories and bowl appearances.

Montgomery's impact on Iowa State football extended beyond his statistics, as he was known for his leadership and work ethic. His success in college paved the way for an NFL career with the Chicago Bears, where he has continued to showcase his exceptional talent.

These ten players represent the best of Iowa State football, each leaving a lasting legacy through their contributions on and off the field. Their achievements have helped shape the history of the program and inspire future generations of Cyclones.