Iowa State football has high expectations heading into the 2024 season. The Cyclones return a talented young quarterback in Rocco Becht, and a lot of other experience on both sides of the football. The team has a shot to win the Big 12 title, and the press seems to agree with that sentiment. Iowa State football is picked sixth in the 16 team Big 12 this season, per the media preseason poll.

The Cyclones have several difficult games on this schedule, but there are three that stick out. If Iowa State can pick off all three of these wins, the team has a good chance to make the league championship and even win a Big 12 title. These three games are scattered at different points in the season.

At Iowa-Sept. 7

Iowa State football's hardest non conference game is against bitter in-state rival the Iowa Hawkeyes. The two teams play for the Cy-Hawk trophy. Iowa is one of the teams expected to compete for a Big Ten championship this year. Last season, Iowa made it to the conference championship, only to lose to the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines.

Iowa and Iowa State meet on a regular basis. The Hawkeyes have owned this series in recent years, with seven victories in the last eight meetings. Iowa defeated Iowa State last season, 20-13. Iowa also leads this series by a wide margin, with a 47-23 overall record.

If Iowa State is going to make waves in the Big 12 this season, the team needs to win this game. Iowa State also likely won't get a chance to make the College Football Playoff without this victory on their resumé. The Cyclones' other non conference games include meetings with Arkansas State and North Dakota. Those are games Iowa State should win handily, and won't help their overall CFP resumé. A win over Iowa, on the other hand, goes a long way.

At West Virginia-Oct. 12

Iowa State's first true test in the Big 12 this season is a road game in Morgantown, against West Virginia. West Virginia is picked right behind the Cyclones, to finish seventh in the league. The two teams didn't meet last season. The last meeting went to Iowa State, two years ago in Ames.

The last time the Cyclones traveled to Morgantown was 2021. West Virginia won that game, against an Iowa State squad that was ranked at the time. So much has changed for these two programs since then, but this should be a true barometer for both programs. The winner of this game is going to finish in the top 4 of the Big 12, most likely. The loser is probably going to lose their chance at a Big 12 championship.

Another wrinkle that makes this meeting so great is that Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is going to be playing against his father's former school. Becht's dad is Anthony Becht, who played tight end at West Virginia more than 20 years ago. Rocco's dad Anthony is surely going to be in the stands at this one, cheering for his son. This game will be emotional.

For Iowa State to win this contest, the squad will have to stop the run. West Virginia returns a stable of talented backs that helped make the Mountaineers the top rushing offense in the Big 12 conference last season. WVU also has dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene, who rushed for more than 700 yards last year. This will be a good one, but it won't be the most difficult conference game for the Cyclones.

At Utah-Nov. 23

Iowa State football faces its hardest test of the season in late November, when they need to play Utah on the road. Utah is in their first season in the Big 12 conference. They are the most respected team in the league, as the Utes were picked first in the preseason media poll.

The Cyclones simply must find a way to win this game. It will have tremendous implications in not only the Big 12 title race, but also the CFP standings. Utah has one of the best defenses in the country. Last season, the Utes allowed 307 yards a game, which was good enough for 13th in the country. The Utes did an outstanding job at keeping opposing offenses off the field. Utah's defense allowed only 766 total plays last season. Only four other teams in all of college football did better than that.

Iowa State has not been known for their offense in recent years, but that will have to change during this upcoming campaign. Rocco Becht threw for 3,120 yards last season, with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His passing numbers must improve even more in 2023, and a strong day against Utah may propel his team into a Big 12 championship game.

These are just three of some of the difficult games Iowa State football has to play. The team also has a road meeting with Kansas, and a home game with Kansas State. None of these matchups will be cakewalks.

Buckle up, Cyclones fans. You are in for a show this fall.