Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is facing a possible suspension, per ESPN. The Michigan football program is under investigation for violating NCAA rules, according to documents obtained by the broadcast network. The Wolverines received a notice of allegations from the NCAA, for allegedly violating scouting policies.

This investigation relates to a probe faced by the school last season, which forced then coach Jim Harbaugh to sit out the final three regular season games. Michigan parted ways with an analyst, who was allegedly leading an operation to try and steal play calling signals from other teams.

Michigan football went on to win the College Football Playoff, despite the probe. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference looked into the program's practices at the time.

Michigan football's notice of allegations

Moore is one of seven people affiliated with the Michigan football program in 2023, who are the subject of the notice of allegations. Moore served as interim coach last season, while Harbaugh served a self-imposed penalty. The interim coach Moore, who is now the head coach, went undefeated while leading the Wolverines. One of the victories was over bitter rival Ohio State. His performance as interim coach was seen as one of several reasons why Moore was given the head coaching job.

The NCAA alleges that Moore could face a show-cause penalty or suspension for his role in the alleged violations, per ESPN. According to the network, Moore was involved in deleting text messages with former analyst Conor Stalions. Stalions is the person who resigned while the probe went on last season.

Former coach Harbaugh is also named in the notice of allegations. Harbaugh is accused of committing Level 1 violations by the NCAA, which is the most serious infraction given out by the organization. Harbaugh left Michigan following the season, and now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. According to the NCAA's notice, Harbaugh could face penalties due to the violations if he chooses to return someday to college coaching.

The Michigan football program is also accused of non compliance within the program, per ESPN. The development is certainly not good for Michigan football, as it begins its journey under a new head coach. The Wolverines are picked to finish in the upper half of the Big Ten this season.

Michigan is scheduled to play its first game of the year on August 31, against Fresno State. Time will tell if Moore is forced to sit out games during his first full year on the job.