Iowa State football is a dangerous team in the Big 12 Conference this year. The Cyclones are as hungry for success as anyone in the league. The team bounced back in 2023, from a very disappointing 2022 campaign. Iowa State finished 2023 with a 7-6 record. The Cyclones are picked sixth in the league this season, but there are a few reasons why Iowa State is good enough to win the whole thing and earn a College Football Playoff bid.

Iowa State football returns just about everybody from last year

Iowa State has one extremely dangerous weapon, and that is the unit as a whole. The Cyclones return a staggering amount of players who started games last season. In fact, that number is 20 of a possible 22. The Cyclones have 20 guys back in total who started games during the 2023 season, per 247 Sports.

The chemistry that is created from that strong of a bond is undeniable. These guys know how to play with one another and that will only help the team. The squad will rely heavily on returning quarterback Rocco Becht, who was outstanding on offense last season. Becht finished the campaign with 3,120 passing yards, to go with 21 touchdowns. He threw eight interceptions.

Becht is getting some help. His entire offensive line is returning. Another player on offense that is expected to help is Stevo Klotz. Klotz was a member of the preseason All-Big 12 team. He can play a number of positions, including fullback. Klotz finished the 2023 season with quiet numbers. He posted seven receptions, for 60 yards and a touchdown.

While there is plenty to be excited about on the offensive side of the ball, the defense is the true crown jewel of this football program.

Iowa State's defense is the best in the league

Any coach worth their weight will tell you that defense makes a champion. Iowa State has that strong defense. In fact, it is safe to say that Iowa State football has the best defense this season of any team in the Big 12.

A big reason why that is the case is because Iowa State returns their entire defensive line from 2023. This team is going to be able to stop the run handily. Iowa State gave up the fewest amount of rushing yards last season of any team that is in the Big 12 this year. Only Texas gave up fewer yards in 2023 on the ground than Iowa State, per league stats. So not only does this team return the entire defensive line, it also returns the best rush defense in the conference.

Those numbers don't tell the whole story. The Cyclones gave up 363 yards per game last season, the fewest of any Big 12 team. The squad also gave up the second fewest amount of total yards of any defense. Only Texas did a better job of stopping opposing teams than Iowa State, and the Longhorns are gone. Iowa State has a golden opportunity this season to separate themselves from the other teams in this league.

Iowa State's season outlook

It won't be easy for the Cyclones. Despite having a great defense and returning pieces just about everywhere, the schedule is pretty tough. Iowa State has to travel to Utah and West Virginia. The team plays Kansas at a neutral site. Iowa State also has a tough home game against a great Kansas State team. The Cyclones will certainly be tested this year.

A good barometer for this squad comes in the non conference. The Cyclones play the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Iowa has dominated this series in recent years, with seven wins in the last eight meetings. The Cyclones are good enough to get a victory this season, and set the table for a strong showing in conference play. Time will tell if the squad can get the job done.

Iowa State football starts their season on August 31 against North Dakota.