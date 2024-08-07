ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are preparing for the remainder of the 2024 WNBA season. Dallas is looking to finish the campaign on a high note. Satou Sabally's expected return, as she has played well at the Olympics, well help matters. Will Maddy Siegrist also return immediately after the Olympic break?

Siegrist is hoping to return from a finger injury soon. She did not practice on Wednesday, as she has not been cleared yet. Siegrist suffered the injury in mid-June. The Wings forward was given an eight-week timetable, though. As a result, her return may be drawing near.

Whether Siegrist returns immediately after the Olympic break or a few games after, the Wings are hopeful to have her back in the rotation soon. She was in the middle of a breakout campaign before the injury.

What Maddy Siegrist brings Wings

Siegrist, a 24-year-old Villanova product, started 11 of the 13 games she appeared in to begin the '24 campaign. She was averaging 14.6 points per outing on 52.3 percent field goal shooting. Although she was only shooting 29 percent from deep, Siegrist displayed signs of consistency from beyond the arc.

The 6'2″ forward was also recording 4.2 rebounds per game. She was finding different ways to positively impact the Wings. Her injury absence has been a difficult hurdle to surpass for Dallas, especially with Satou Sabally also missing the first portion of the year due to an injury.

The Wings are only 6-19 and have a long ways to go to make any kind of postseason push. Perhaps Sabally and Siegrist's returns will spark a hot streak for the team.

It will be interesting to see when Siegrist returns to action. As aforementioned, she has yet to be cleared. Although the Wings would love to have her back as soon as possible, Dallas is going to proceed with caution.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Siegrist's injury status as they are made available.