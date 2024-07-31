The University of Oregon Ducks football program has a rich history of success, characterized by numerous conference championships, memorable bowl game victories, and a tradition of producing outstanding players who have left their marks on not only the program but the sport.

Before Oregon football kicks off for the 2024 season, removed from the Pac-12 and now as Big Ten members, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Ducks history.

1. Dan Fouts (QB, 1970-1972)

Dan Fouts was one of the most prolific passers in Oregon history, setting numerous school records during his time in Eugene. Known for his strong arm and leadership on the field, Fouts finished his college career with 5,995 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, which were school records at the time.

Fouts went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, earning six Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in passing yards four times. His contributions to Oregon football and his professional success make him one of the greatest players in Ducks history.

2. Joey Harrington (QB, 1998-2001)

Joey Harrington was a dynamic and charismatic quarterback who led the Ducks to unprecedented heights during his tenure. Harrington finished his college career with 6,911 passing yards and 59 touchdowns, leading Oregon to a No. 2 national ranking and a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2001.

Harrington's leadership and clutch performances earned him the nickname “Captain Comeback,” and he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2001. Though his NFL career was not as illustrious, Harrington's impact on the Oregon program and his role in elevating the Ducks to national prominence ensure his place among the all-time greats.

3. Ahmad Rashad (WR/RB, 1969-1971)

Ahmad Rashad, known as Bobby Moore during his college days, was one of the most versatile and explosive players in Oregon football history. Rashad excelled as both a wide receiver and running back, finishing his college career with 131 receptions for 1,928 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 2,306 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Rashad's versatility and playmaking ability made him a standout player, earning All-American honors in 1971. He went on to have a successful NFL career, primarily with the Minnesota Vikings, earning four Pro Bowl selections. Rashad's contributions to the Ducks' offense and his professional success solidify his place among Oregon's greatest players.

4. Haloti Ngata (DT, 2003-2005)

Haloti Ngata was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Ducks, known for his incredible size, strength, and athleticism. Ngata earned All-American honors in 2005 and was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and dominate the line of scrimmage made him one of the most feared defensive players in college football.

Ngata went on to have a stellar NFL career, earning five Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors with the Baltimore Ravens. His impact on the game and his contributions to Oregon's defense make him one of the greatest players in Ducks history.

5. Mel Renfro (RB/DB, 1961-1963)

Mel Renfro was one of the most versatile and talented players in Oregon football history, excelling on both offense and defense. Renfro finished his college career with 1,540 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions as a defensive back. He earned All-American honors in 1962 and 1963 and was a standout performer in track and field as well.

Renfro's impact extended to the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections and winning two Super Bowl titles. His versatility, athleticism, and success at both the college and professional levels secure his place among the greatest Ducks.

6. LaMichael James (RB, 2009-2011)

LaMichael James was one of the most electrifying and productive running backs in Oregon history. James finished his college career with 5,082 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, setting numerous school records and earning consensus All-American honors in 2010 and 2011. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2010 and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

James' impact on the Ducks' offense was profound, helping lead Oregon to three consecutive conference championships and a national championship game appearance in 2010. His combination of speed, agility, and vision made him a constant threat and one of the most exciting players to watch. Though his NFL career was short-lived, James' contributions to Oregon football ensure his place among the all-time greats.

Marcus Mariota is arguably the most accomplished quarterback in Oregon history. Known for his poise, accuracy, and dual-threat ability, Mariota finished his college career with 10,796 passing yards, 105 touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions, along with 2,237 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. In 2014, he won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player in school history to receive the prestigious award.

Mariota led the Ducks to three consecutive conference championships and a national championship game appearance in 2014. His leadership, athleticism, and success on the field have left an indelible mark on the program. Mariota's NFL career has had its ups and downs — now with the Washington Commanders — but his impact on Oregon football is undeniable, making him one of the greatest players in Ducks history.

8. Bill Musgrave (QB, 1987-1990)

Bill Musgrave was a standout quarterback who played a crucial role in revitalizing the Oregon football program. Musgrave finished his college career with 8,343 passing yards and 60 touchdowns, setting numerous school records along the way. He led the Ducks to their first bowl game in 26 years, the 1989 Independence Bowl, and followed it up with a victory in the 1990 Freedom Bowl.

Musgrave's leadership and clutch performances helped lay the foundation for Oregon's future success. He went on to have a brief NFL career and has since made a significant impact as an NFL and college coach. Musgrave's contributions to the Oregon program and his role in changing the trajectory of Ducks football secure his place among the all-time greats.

9. Norm Van Brocklin (QB, 1947-1948)

Norm Van Brocklin, known as the “Dutchman,” was one of the most talented and impactful quarterbacks in Oregon history. Van Brocklin led the Ducks to a 16-5 record during his two seasons as the starting quarterback, including a 9-2 record and a Cotton Bowl appearance in 1948. He was known for his strong arm, leadership, and football IQ, earning All-American honors in 1948.

Van Brocklin's success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and winning two NFL championships. His contributions to Oregon football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest players in Ducks history.

10. Dennis Dixon (QB, 2004-2007)

Dennis Dixon was one of the most exciting and dynamic quarterbacks in Oregon history. Known for his dual-threat ability, Dixon finished his college career with 6,337 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, along with 1,208 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Dixon's senior season in 2007 was particularly remarkable, as he led the Ducks to an 8-1 record before a knee injury ended his season prematurely.

Dixon's impact on the Oregon program was profound, as he helped elevate the Ducks to national prominence and set the stage for future success. Although his NFL career was limited due to injuries, Dixon's legacy at Oregon is cemented by his memorable contributions and the pivotal role he played in the Ducks' rise. His combination of talent, leadership, and impact on the program makes him one of the greatest players in Oregon Ducks history.

Honorable Mentions

Several other players have made significant contributions to the Oregon football program: