Kyle Shanahan doesn't deserve the blame for Super Bowl 58.

Before the San Francisco 49ers hoisted the George Halas Trophy, which is what the winners of the NFC Championship Game receive, the narrative was already being written for Kyle Shanahan. Keyboard warriors were looking like linebackers waiting to blitz, with their fingers hovering on the edge as if it were the line of scrimmage just to write: Kyle Shanahan blows another lead.

"There's no right words right now. It hurts." – Kyle Shanahan to our @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/Ovb5ThjIOm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan can't outlive Super Bowl ghosts

Shanahan will forever have to live with Super Bowl 51 when he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. As the play-caller in that game, which the Falcons were up 28-3 late in the third quarter, the offense didn't score a single point the rest of the game. The Falcons, Matt Ryan, head coach Dan Quinn, and Shanahan now have to forever be known as part of the team that had the greatest collapse in Super Bowl history. Ryan is now all but retired from playing, Quinn just took his second head coaching job with the Washington Commanders, and Shanahan has now fallen victim to another close loss in his third Super Bowl appearance.

The good news for Shanahan (and Quinn) is that unlike his then-quarterback, Ryan, in Super Bowl 51, he has chances to redeem himself and to at least ease the pain from that loss and change his own narrative. The bad news is, Shanahan has now lost two more Super Bowls, this time as a head coach for the 49ers, where even more of the blame is cast on him.

In Super Bowl 54, Shanahan led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in just his third season, going 13-3, the best record a San Francisco team since 2011. It was Game 1 of what would end up being a rematch four years later between the 49ers and Chiefs, where, in retrospect, a dynasty was set to begin in one way or another. Unfortunately, for Shanahan and the 49ers, it went the Chiefs' way.

With 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54, the 49ers had a 20-10 lead, yet the Chiefs and Mahomes rattled off 21 unanswered to win the game 31-20. It was too close of a reminder of just three years prior, and everyone was quick to point that out, but this time the finger was almost solely being pointed at Shanahan because he was the easiest target.

Not only was Shanahan the head coach then like he is now, but he's also still the offensive play-caller. When you couple all that together, it makes him the easiest scapegoat in the NFL. But he didn't quite deserve the blame this time around.

Kyle Shanahan doesn't deserve the loss for Super Bowl 58

A loss is a loss and there will always be room to point fingers, as the job didn't get done. However, it can be argued that Shanahan coached one of his better games for the most part in Super Bowl 58, especially against one of the tougher defenses in the league. His play call in the second quarter to have Jauan Jennings — a former high school quarterback — throw back across to Christian McCaffrey for the game's first touchdown was pure genius. He also did a solid job of making play calls to adjust to Chiefs blitzes throughout the evening.

Shanahan was by no means perfect, though. His lack of use of Christian McCaffrey in the second half, specifically in the third quarter, was baffling. But that's not even where upset 49ers fans are pointing. They want to know why Shanahan decided to accept to receive the ball to begin overtime instead of electing to kickoff.

This again all goes back to Super Bowl 51 and the Falcons' loss. That was the first time the Super Bowl had ever gone into overtime, and Sunday's Super Bowl 58 was just the second. There was a distinct difference in those games, however. The overtime rules for the postseason have changed in seven seasons, most of which no one really knew about, including Shanahan and most of his players.

Back in Super Bowl 51, fortune had to be on your side to win the coin toss and receiving the ball because if you scored a touchdown, the game was over. Only a field goal would have given the opponent a chance to tie or win the game. In Super Bowl 58, no matter if it was a touchdown or field goal, the team who lost the coin toss still received a chance to tie or win the game. That's why Shanahan is being roasted today for electing to choose to receive and not kickoff to begin overtime.

Honestly, if that's you, then you're just looking for excuses. Sure, it's debatable on whether to elect to kick or receive, but at that point in the game, everything is going to be nitpicked. The 49ers were likely gassed as defense, trying to contain Mahomes and the Chiefs, who had just gone 11 plays for 64 yards to tie the game.

Plus, it's not as if the 49ers didn't have their opportunity to score a touchdown. They went 13 plays for 66 yards and were just nine yards short of paydirt before having to rely on Jake Moody to nail a 27-yard field goal.

For Kyle Shanahan's critics, they all live off the ghosts of years past, most notably those from Houston, TX back in February of 2017. Even though this was another haunting Super Bowl loss for the 49ers' head coach, these weren't the same ghosts.