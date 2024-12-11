Nearly 85 NBA players will become trade-eligible in less than a week. For contending teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, this sudden rush of eligible players makes it easier to wheel and deal. It also allows the Cavs to find upgrades in areas lacking nearly a quarter of the way into the season.

Although Cleveland is the No. 1 team in the NBA, they aren't flawless. Injuries have been a constant thorn in the Cavs' side since the start of the season, forcing head coach Kenny Atkinson to get creative with his lineups and rotations.

So, with a sudden influx of trade-eligible players on the market, Cleveland has several options to flesh out their roster further. However, despite so many players available, there are three trade targets the Cavs should hone in on as trade season opens up.

Larry Nance Jr. – F/C, Atlanta Hawks

Although it's been reported that Atlanta Hawks big man Larry Nance Jr. is off the market, he should still be a player Cleveland keeps tabs on.

Nance's ability to play either forward position or as a small-ball five gives the Cavs an edge on the big man depth they've lacked. This creates a fun reunion, as Nance, the son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr., played with Cleveland for four seasons.

However, more than positional versatility, Nance is a solid fit for the Cavs. He can also coexist nicely alongside Cleveland's current big-man rotation.

Although Nance is not a volume three-point shooter, he gives the Cavs another option to put alongside Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley as a real perimeter threat. Nance is also an adequate defensive big on his own, giving Cleveland a two-way edge regardless of which big man is on the floor.

That ability to plug and play Nance with Cleveland's roster would be a dream for Kenny Atkinson. So, if the Northeastern Ohio native does become available, Nance should be a player the Cavs target in a trade.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – F/C, New Orleans Pelicans

Like Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans Pelicans big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl possesses a similar skill set. However, unlike Nance, Robinson-Earl could be available in trade discussions.

The Pelicans are ravaged by injuries, which have affected their record. With New Orleans at the bottom of the Western Conference, they could be looking to trade players for future assets. Robinson-Earl could be one of those players made available by the Pelicans. He could give the Cavs a floor-spacing backup big man in a trade if he is available.

Robinson-Earl would give Cleveland shooting, rebounding, and positional versatility. He could play alongside either Nance or Allen at power forward and small-ball five on his own. He also has shown the ability to defend players on the perimeter, complimenting the Cavs' switch-heavy defense.

Again, like Nance, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl would give Kenny Atkinson another interesting piece to maximize his rotations. Considering Robinson-Earl has one year left on his contract, the Cavs might not have to spend much to acquire him. If Robinson-Earl is available, especially if Nance isn't, he should be a serious trade target for Cleveland.

Bruce Brown Jr. – G/F, Toronto Raptors

Cavs sixth man Caris LeVert is in the last year of his current contract. That means he could be a trade chip for Cleveland by the deadline. However, if the Cavs end up trading LeVert, they need a contingency plan to replace him.

Sure, Ty Jerome has been great for the team this year. But under Atkinson, LeVert has been putting up career-best numbers this season and has been vital for the team's success as a reserve. If Cleveland ends up trading LeVert, then Toronto Raptors swingman Bruce Brown Jr. is a player they should target to replace his production.

While Brown isn't as explosive offensively as LeVert, he would give the Cavs a scoring punch and steady ballhandling off the bench. His career scoring average of 8.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting is nothing to sneeze at, especially when he's also connected on 33.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

What's more impressive about Brown is his defensive upside. He could give Cleveland an edge defending on the perimeter, slowing down perimeter-heavy attacks from teams like the Boston Celtics. Although he's making $23 million, Brown could be available for a reasonable price in a trade. If Cleveland can afford that, they should go after Bruce Brown.