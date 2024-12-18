For quite some time, Jonathan Kuminga has been a fixture in trade rumors. With the Warriors giving up several of their young guns including James Wiseman and Jordan Poole, there's a strong possibility that Kuminga is next.

The seventh overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft endured a slow development. However, the NBA champion is already showing positive signs, following up a stellar 2023-2024 season. Kuminga is averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per outing while shooting 44.4% from the field overall and 31.0% from beyond the arc.

While Kuminga has made an impact, the Warriors are also in a dilemma whether to win-now with their aging core or to stick with their youngsters. The Warriors are currently 14-10, which is good for the fifth seed in the West. Unfortunately, nearly every basketball fan will agree that the Warriors could use a third star to boost their championship ceiling.

It's safe to say that Kuminga is one of the Warriors' best trade assets. So, let's rank the best Jonathan Kuminga trade destinations if the Warriors finally let him go.

The Miami Heat are looking more like a team that's preparing for life after Jimmy Butler as the season progresses. With the Heat possibly hitting the rebuild button, there's no doubt that Jonathan Kuminga would easily thrive under the Heat Culture.

The franchise has already established a reputation for developing solid talent. This is something that a young big man like Kuminga can benefit from. Moreover, the former first-round draft pick should have no problems getting some help. With Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro already in tow, adding another building block like the 6-foot-7 power forward should ease Butler's impending exit.

In order for Kuminga to arrive in South Beach, they will probably surrender six-time NBA All-Star Butler to the Bay Area, as part of a blockbuster deal. For the Warriors, adding Butler to their roster should help them land the third star they've been waiting for, in order to maximize Curry's closing window. The move also gives Butler a solid chance to finally capture an elusive NBA title.

Aside from the chatter about Butler landing in Golden State, LeBron James has also been on the Warriors' radar for quite some time. In fact, things could materialize by this season's trade deadline. While the Warriors have been dreaming about a James-Curry pairing, similar to what happened at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the move should also benefit an up-and-coming Kuminga.

By playing for the Lakers, Kuminga gets a chance to play alongside one of the best big men in the NBA in the form of Anthony Davis. A Davis-Kuminga pairing should ultimately boost the Lakers frontcourt from the get-go, as both players can make an impact on both ends of the floor. In addition to this, the addition of Kuminga to the Purple and Gold allows the franchise to cushion the blow as they prepare for life after The King.

For Kuminga to join the Lakers, the Warriors will have to include him along with a haul of youngsters to entice the Lakers to give up their megastar. In a Lakers uniform, it's a safe bet that Kuminga will have more opportunities to unleash his true potential. The move should give a fresh start to the Lakers organization and the promising forward who's been waiting to break out.

Imagine a trio of Zion Williamson, Yves Missi, and Jonathan Kuminga. The Pelicans will certainly have no shortage of size, possibly tormenting their opponents in multiple ways. The Pelicans have always been a dark horse, waiting to break out. Having Kuminga in the team should finally elevate the squad into a more consistent threat in the Western Conference.

Given that the Pelicans are still a young team, Kuminga should easily align with the team's timeline. Moreover, he should also be able to fit better under Willie Green's system. Nonetheless, size is a huge factor in winning basketball games. As a result, throwing Kuminga into the mix with a roster that already has Williamson and Missi should be an intimidating frontcourt.

The Pelicans' best asset to acquire Kuminga will be All-Star Brandon Ingram. Ingram should fill the holes for the Warriors at the forward position. Moreover, he's also a top-caliber forward who should theoretically fit well in Kerr's system. In fact, it's worth noting that Ingram has been linked to the Warriors as early as the offseason. Now that the Warriors can give a better assessment of their young guns, it won't be surprising if they pull the trigger to acquire Ingram at the deadline.