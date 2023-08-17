Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is one of a few elite talents available to be had on the trade market. However, much like some of those other options, Hellebuyck remains with the team he entered the summer with. Perhaps that changes at some point within the next few months.

Chatter on the NHL trade front seemed rather quiet until Tuesday. The Detroit Red Wings struck a deal with their Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens for veteran defenseman Jeff Petry. This move is not incredibly significant in the grand scheme of things. But it could mean that more trades are on the horizon.

Training camps around the NHL begin in less than one month’s time. As a result, there might be some pressure on teams to get that final big move over the line before the puck drops on the brand-new season in October. With that in mind, here is our ranking of the top five trade candidates across the NHL.

5) John Gibson, Ducks

John Gibson has a solid track record in goal, despite the Anaheim Ducks taking a step back over the years. With the team entering a rebuild, Gibson is open to a trade away from the team. And he makes one of the more intriguing candidates out there.

Gibson’s stats from this past season aren’t great on the surface. He finished with a record of 14-30-1 while posting a 3.99 goals against average and an .899 save percentage. However, he has posted a save percentage north of .900 in every year prior, and even had a run of four seasons with a save percentage higher than .915.

Gibson might not be the goalie he used to be. And he certainly isn’t on the level of Connor Hellebuyck. However, he can still be a solid veteran option for any team needing reliable goaltending. There should be a contender out there willing to pry him out of California.

4) Noah Hanifin, Flames

Noah Hanifin is entering a contract year with the Calgary Flames, and an extension appears unlikely at this point. Trade rumors have swirled around the Boston native, though no trade has materialized to this point.

Hanifin did take a step back last season, at least offensively. He scored just seven goals and 38 points in 81 games. This is 10 points fewer than his total in 2021-22, which to be fair, was a career season for the 26-year-old.

If Hanifin is dead set on not sticking around long-term, Calgary is better suited to simply move on now. There should be no shortage of teams interested in his services. Especially if the Flames fall out of contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3) Brett Pesce, Hurricanes

Brett Pesce is in an interesting spot with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team wants to keep him, and it seems as if he wants to stay. However, extension talks have gone nowhere. Furthermore, the Hurricanes have a pretty deep blueline.

Pesce posted a new career high in 2022-23, scoring 30 points. He has garnered a reputation as a shutdown defenseman, as well. He’s played his entire eight-year career in Carolina and has always been incredibly important to their blueline.

All in all, this depends on how extension talks proceed. Carolina likely doesn’t want to lose an important piece of their team. But if an agreement fails to materialize, then the Hurricanes may have no other choice.

2) Elias Lindholm, Flames

Elias Lindholm is a somewhat different case than Hanifin. Initial reports indicated that Lindholm didn’t want to stick around long-term in Calgary. However, things began to change over the course of the summer. That said, no extension is currently in place.

The 28-year-old took a step back offensively last season. But he has proven in the past that he can produce at a top-line level. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that he posted a career-high 42 goals and 82 points.

Calgary wants to hold on to Lindholm, and that feeling may be mutual. However, centers that can anchor the top line at a high level simply do not grow on trees. Calgary may want to try holding on to him, but it may be more beneficial to shop him for a haul of assets if no extension comes to fruition.

1) Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is an elite goalie in the NHL. There is absolutely no question about that. Furthermore, he’s an elite goalie in the NHL that doesn’t carry a frightening injury history. That is an incredibly valuable combination in the NHL.

Hellebuyck once again dominated this past season for the Jets. He posted a 37-25-2 record while recording a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. The Michigan native has posted a save percentage of less than .910 just twice in his career.

Hellebuyck is open to a move away from Winnipeg. And his contract is up after this upcoming season. The Jets cannot risk losing Connor Hellebuyck for free. If they can get a haul of assets in a trade, they must pull the trigger and trade their 30-year-old elite puck-stopper.